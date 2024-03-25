Politics
Update: Xi meets with Dominican Prime Minister
BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit in Beijing on Monday.
Noting that Dominica is an important country in the Caribbean, as well as a good friend and trustworthy partner of China in the region, Xi said the two countries respect and treat each other as equals. since the establishment of diplomatic relations 20 years ago. .
With growing political mutual trust, vigorous exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and with the deepening friendship between the two peoples, China-Dominica relations have become a good example of South-South cooperation, he said. -he adds.
China highly appreciates Dominica's unwavering friendship, Xi said. China is willing to work with Dominica to synergize development strategies and transform friendly relations into a driving force for win-win cooperation to achieve more results and bring more benefits to the two peoples , did he declare.
Xi stressed that the key to the healthy development of relations between China and Dominica lies in a high level of mutual political trust, as well as mutual understanding and support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns. each. China firmly supports the Dominican people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges and strengthen experience sharing in governance, he added.
China welcomes the Dominican side boarding the “express train” of Chinese modernization to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, infrastructure construction, agriculture and health care. health, Xi said, noting that China will continue to provide assistance within its capabilities. for the economic and social development of Dominica.
China is willing to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the Dominican side, welcomes more Dominican students to study in China, and will continue to offer scholarships and training programs, Xi said.
He noted that the two sides should work together to develop the Confucius Class at the Dominica State College and explore more cooperation in vocational and technical training in Dominica.
China advocates an egalitarian, orderly and multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and considers all countries, large or small, equal in the international community, Xi said.
Stressing that China attaches importance to the issues of small island developing States related to climate change, Xi said China supports Dominica in playing an active role in international and regional affairs, and is ready to strengthen cooperation. coordination and cooperation with the Dominican side, to deepen relations with the countries of the South. -Southern Cooperation, safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and advancing the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.
China attaches great importance to its relations with Caribbean countries, Xi noted, saying that China appreciates the important role played by Dominica in promoting China-Caribbean cooperation during the rotating presidency of the Caribbean. Caribbean Community (CARICOM) by the latter, and that China would continue to support the Caribbean countries. Caribbean to improve their prosperity, their development and the well-being of their population.
For his part, Skerrit said he made the right decision to establish diplomatic relations with China 20 years ago and was happy to visit China again on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Noting that China has not only made great progress in poverty reduction and development, but also contributes significantly to the peace and development of Dominica, other Latin American countries and world at large, Skerrit said China's support and cooperation helped Dominica safeguard its rights. independence and development.
Skerrit welcomed the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and a series of global initiatives proposed by China, saying they are crucial to enhancing solidarity and cooperation, as well as jointly promoting development and prosperity in today's world.
Dominica firmly upholds the one-China principle and opposes any interference in China's internal affairs, he said.
He expressed Dominica's willingness to be China's strategic partner in all circumstances and continue to play a positive role in promoting relations between Caribbean countries and China.
Skerrit added that the country also hopes for closer communication and coordination with China on international affairs to safeguard international fairness and justice and make positive contributions to promoting world peace and development.
