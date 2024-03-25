Indonesia plans to accelerate integration of digital services





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held a limited meeting with ministers on Monday to discuss accelerating the transformation and integration of national digital services. After the meeting, Minister of State Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Abdullah Azwar Anas said Indonesia is writing a new history in digital service transformation. “We will enter integrated national digital services,” he said at the presidential palace complex on Monday. According to Anas, the President has set priorities for nine main services, which will soon be integrated into a national digital platform called INA Digital. The minister said this would be a big step towards achieving effective electronic government (e-government). President Widodo also issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 82 of 2023 regarding the Acceleration of Digital Transformation and the Integration of National Digital Services. “The presidential regulation was related to government technology (GovTech) because almost all of the world's top 20 countries have implemented electronics-based government systems,” Anas added. He added that INA Digital, run by state-owned security paper and banknote printing company Peruri, integrate multiple government services into a single portal, facilitate public access and increase interoperability between ministries and institutions. According to him, there has been a significant increase in Indonesia's ranking in the international e-government index. “Our International Government Development Index jumped 30 places, from 107 to 77. We are optimistic that if we can achieve our goal, our index will rise again,” he said. He informed that some of the services that will soon be integrated include population administration, education, health, police, social assistance and immigration. The president also asked all ministries to integrate INA Digital by next May. This integration should support access to services for the community and increase the efficiency and transparency of government. “In the future, the public will only need one portal with single access (SSO) for all services. In May or June, they will also be able to receive their Population Digital Identity (IKD) using biometrics,” Anas said. Translator: Rangga Pandu AJ, Resinta Sulistiyandari

