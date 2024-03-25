Donald Trump against nine lives – The Atlantic





Donald Trump loves the musical Cats, and like the titular creatures, the former president seems to have nine lives. Now, facing yet another near-death financial experience, Trump has gotten his final reprieve. A New York state appeals court reduced his bail in a civil fraud case from more than $464 million to just $175 million.

Given that in recent months Trump has repeatedly used legal proceedings to his advantage, prolonging the cases against him in hopes of escaping them, this move could look like another infuriating case of Trump extracting injustice from judicial system. But in reality, this is not the case and the reduction is actually quite appropriate.

Remember the timeline. In mid-February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump must pay more than $350 million, plus interest, after he, his sons and the Trump Organization engaged, according to the judges' findings, in a series of of years of fraud, inflation and inflation. deflate the declared value of its assets in order to make a long-term profit. Trump quickly appealed the decision, but as a defendant, he must display the value of his judgment during his appeal.

David A. Graham: Trump's money problems are real and very serious

The problem for Trump is that $350 million (on which interest quickly grew to almost half a billion dollars) is a huge amount of money, even for him. He claims to have a net worth in the billions, but that figure includes many assets that aren't actually available. Part of this is nebulous brand value, but a lot of it is real estate value that isn't readily accessible. Trump claimed in a deposition in the case that he had more than $400 million in cash and that it was growing. That's debatable and, even if true, it wouldn't leave him with enough to cover bail.

Instead, he sought to secure a bond from a company specializing in such products. Bail bonds companies promise the courts to cover the cost of a judgment. In return, they typically demand guarantees from a client like Trump, or perhaps particularly from Trump, given his long history of not paying his debts. One of them posted bond this month as part of a much smaller judgment against Trump for defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. But Trump failed to secure a bond large enough to cover the fraud judgment, even after contacting 30 companies. His lawyers said that was a practical impossibility in filing. (Trump, ever helpful in his own defense, claimed on social media that he actually had more than $500 million in cash.)

Bail was due today and Trump received the good news from the court just in time. This is a stay, or break, not a permanent reduction. For now, the original judgment amount will still be owed if Trump does not win the appeal. Today's result is neither a shock nor a travesty.

Providing temporary bail relief makes sense. Imagine if the panel didn't reduce the bail amount. Attorney General Letitia James could have started seizing his accounts or properties, or he could have been forced to start selling them. But it's a terrible time to sell commercial real estate, as the office market has not recovered from COVID. Beyond that, all the buyers would know that Trump was in dire straits and would be happy to take advantage of him.

Read: Guide to the cases against Trumpa

But then imagine that within a few weeks, Trump had won his appeal, convincing the court that Engoron's conclusion was incorrect or that the calculated penalty amount was unfair. Trump would have no way of recovering the assets he was forced to dump at fire sale prices. It takes no affection for Trump to understand why a court would want to avoid such an outcome, and why even if Trump were still extremely wealthy, it would be an unjust punishment.

The problem for Trump remains winning the appeal. He criticized Engoron in a statement and claimed the judge was wrong about the law, but legal experts told me they think Trump would have a hard time winning his appeal. Engoron's decision was written clearly and in detail, as was his calculation of Trump's penalty, which is based on the amount of ill-gotten gains Trump made from his fraud. The judge here did a very good job, Jim Wheaton, a law professor at William & Mary, told me. Whether you agree or not, the judge very carefully made factual findings based on the testimony before the judge. The judge made credibility decisions based on the testimony heard before him.

David A. Graham: Trump's fraudulent methods cost him $355 million

Trump’s instinct to block legal action against him is pernicious. American courts must find a way to balance the need for procedural protection with the principle that justice delayed is justice denied, and so far they have proven ill-equipped; consider that the U.S. Supreme Court won't even hear arguments on Trump's immunity from criminal prosecution for another month. But forcing Trump to place a FOR SALE BY OWNER sign in front of Trump Tower today would not serve justice and may even undermine it. As for Trump, he may be delaying this outcome, but that's another problem for him to try to get away with, like a cat, another day.

