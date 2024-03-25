Politics
Boris Johnson 'offered to help' Susan Hall in London mayoral campaign
Boris Johnson has offered to help Susan Hall with her campaign, the Conservative London mayoral candidate has told GB News.
Hall, who launched his campaign in Johnson's old constituency of Uxbridge at the weekend, said “talking to London” was his main concern.
Asked by Christopher Hope whether the former London mayor would campaign alongside him, Hall replied: “Boris offered all the help I wanted.”
She added: “To be honest, I'm at the gates all the time. I talk to London because that's my main concern. Listen to what Londoners are saying.”
“And the problem with Sadiq Khan is that he doesn't listen in the same way. If he had listened more, he never would have integrated the Ulez extension.
“He absolutely would never have allowed the police to take special measures and he would have built more family homes.
“He hasn’t done any of this because he doesn’t really listen to what Londoners say, unlike me.”
She told GB News she had not yet spoken to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the possibility of him campaigning alongside her.
Hall said: “To be honest, I haven't discussed it with him. I'm so busy. I'm knocking on doors all the time.
“I love listening to people. I mean, I think he's pretty busy running the country, to be honest.”
The Conservative mayoral candidate also told GB News that while she would reverse Sadiq Khan's Ulez expansion, she would not get rid of the cameras currently used to enforce it.
She explained: “I’ve always said I’m not going to take the cameras away. The police use the cameras for what we call ANPR, which is automatic number plate recognition, if we want the police to keep us safe. And I suggest we all do it. .
“We need to give them every tool available to do this.”
LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:
Hall, who was chosen as the Conservative candidate last summer, will face Khan on May 2.
She launched her Listening to Londoners campaign in Uxbridge on Sunday and highlighted local opposition to Ulez.
It came just days after Khan launched his third bid for re-election alongside Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer.
At the launch of his campaign, he pledged to build 40,000 new social housing units by the end of the decade.
The former Tooting MP also used his speech to warn that the May 2 mayoral election is a two-horse race between him and Hall, which he said would set our city back.
Responding to Hall's remarks to GB News, a spokesperson for Khan said: This election is a tight two-horse race between Sadiq and the far-right Conservative candidate who couldn't be more out of touch with London's values.
“Sadiq is freezing TfL fares, providing free school meals to primary school children and building a record number of social homes.
“The Tory candidate has praised Liz Truss's disastrous mini-budget, encouraged Enoch Powell's racist comments on social media and, in recent weeks, voted against Sadiq's plans to freeze TfL fares and to provide free school meals.
|
