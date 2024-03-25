Five Muslim and Middle Eastern leaders congratulate Prabowo on election victory





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The General Election Commission (KPU) declared on March 20 Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming winners in 2024 presidential election. KPU Chairman Hasyim Asy'ari said the two received 96,214,691 votes and won in almost all provinces. This shows that there is unlikely to be a runoff. Leaders of various countries, including Muslim and Middle Eastern countries, congratulated Prabowo on his election victory. The list is as follows: 1. King of Jordan, Abdullah II Prabowo posted a video on his Instagram showing that he had a phone call with Jordan's King Abdullah II, who congratulated him on his March 12 election victory. The King of Jordan called Prabowo “my brother” and “my friend”. During the call, King Abdullah also expressed his desire to meet Prabowo in person in Indonesia and his willingness to welcome the next Indonesian president to Jordan. 2. President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed Bin Zayed UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed called Prabowo to congratulate him on his election victory. Prabowo wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude for the appeal. “Today I had the honor of receiving a congratulatory call on our election results from the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed,” he wrote. He considered the call a reflection of the strong and enduring friendship between Indonesia and the UAE. 3. King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia extended his congratulations to Prabowo on his election victory. In an Arab News report, King Salman expressed appreciation for the strong bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in all fields. 4. Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, MBS Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or MBS also sent a congratulatory message to Prabowo through an official statement from the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta on March 21. In his message, Prince MBS wished Prabowo and the Indonesian people “further progress and prosperity”. 5. President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Through a post on Prabowo's In a letter dated February 19 and delivered directly by the Turkish ambassador to Indonesia, Erdogan expressed his hope that relations between Indonesia and Turkey can be even stronger in the future. “Mr. President-elect, dear brother, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency on behalf of my people and on my behalf on your election as President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Erdogan wrote in the letter. YOLANDA AGNE | DEWI RINA CAHYANI | SITA PLANASARI Editors Choice: Government urged to investigate allegations of human trafficking in Germany internship scam

