Trump has no problem testifying in secret trial after bond ruling victory: Live





Donald Trump appears in New York court to be heard in hush money case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

An appeals court has granted Donald Trump a 10-day extension to pay a $175 million portion of $464 million bail in his New York civil fraud case, granting the Republican presidential candidate a suspended on the day the full amount against him was due.

Despite his inability to pay the full amount so far, Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed he is worth billions of dollars, with much of that value tied to the Trump Organization and his marquee real estate holdings .

Mr. Trump reacted to the decision, saying it showed how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron's original $450 million decision was.

The prosecutors' office also responded to Monday's decision: Donald Trump still faces accountability for his staggering fraud. The court has already ruled that he engaged in years of fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family and his organization. A spokesperson added that the judgment still stands.

New York AG Letitia James is preparing to seize Mr. Trump's assets if he is unable to raise the money he needs to appeal the outcome of his fraud trial in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, a judge overseeing Mr. Trump's hush money case set the trial start date for April 15.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1711398623WATCH: Trump calls on Israel to end war in GazaTrump calls on Israel to end war in Gaza

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 8:30 p.m.

1711397723A very unusual reduction: according to a legal expert

The amount Donald Trump must pay before the attorney general can begin seizing his assets has been reduced from $464 million to $175 million today, the date his bail was due.

It's very unusual for it to be reduced, Mitchell Epner, a former federal prosecutor, told CNN.

And it's very unusual for it to be reduced by that amount, he said.

On top of that, Mr. Trump will not have to pay for another 10 days, the appeals court ruled.

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 8:15 p.m.

1711396823Biden-Harris campaign calls Trump weak and desperate after press conference

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 8:00 p.m.

1711395923A great day for the former president

Today was supposed to be the first trial date in his Manhattan hush money case, launching the first criminal trial against a current or former president. It was also the deadline for Mr. Trump to post the $464 million bond resulting from the civil fraud judgment against him.

However, none of these things happened.

Instead of starting the trial, the judge in the case held a hearing setting a new trial date for April 15.

During this morning's hearing in a separate court, a panel of state Appellate Division judges granted Mr. Trump a 10-day window during which he can obtain $175 million in bail. dollars, thereby reducing the price.

Mr. Trump said at a news conference after the hearing: “Well, put up securities, cash or bonds, whatever they are, real quick.

Asked if he should be acquitted in the hush money trial, one journalist replied: “I shouldn't have a trial.” When the journalist said he was going to have a trial, he replied, “I don't know if I have one,” adding that he planned to appeal.

He also added that he would have no problem testifying at trial because he had done nothing wrong.

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 7:45 p.m.

1711395023Summary: How did Trump end up in this financial situation?

Ms. James first filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization in September 2022, suing Donald Trump, his three eldest children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump (who was later excluded), former CFO Allen Weisselberg, former comptroller Jeffrey McConney. and ten related companies alleging that they engaged in financial fraud by habitually misrepresenting the value of their properties to potential lenders and tax officials to obtain monetary gain.

Judge Engoron duly presided over an 11-week jury trial between October and December, at the end of which the defendants were found liable for fraud and ordered to disgorge their ill-gotten gains.

On February 16, the judge issued a 92-page ruling in favor of Ms. James, in which he found that the defendants had failed to accept responsibility or imposed internal controls to prevent future recurrences and accused them of having submitted blatantly false financial data in order to borrow more. and at lower prices.

In addition to ordering the massive refund, he banned Mr. Trump from running a business in New York for three years and his sons for two years.

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 7:30 p.m.

1711394123ICYMI: Trump will respect court ruling and pay money in New York civil fraud lawsuitTrump will respect court ruling and pay money in New York civil fraud lawsuit

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 7:15 p.m.

1711393223Trump tells Israel to end its Gaza war

Donald Trump has called on Israel to end its war in Gaza as it loses world support.

In an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the former president said he watched images every night of bombs being dropped on residential buildings in Gaza, calling it a grave mistake.

You must finish your war… You must finish it. And I'm sure you will. And we have to find peace, we can't let this happen. And I will say that Israel has to be very careful, because you lose a lot of the world, you lose a lot of support, he told the newspaper.

Here's the full story…

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 7:00 p.m.

1711392323The Apprentice, a golden escalator presidential launch and some notable guests

Donald Trump received a sudden reprieve in his fight to secure the $464 million bail needed for his civil fraud trial in New York after a panel of state Appellate Division judges granted him a 10-day extension to pay only $175 million of the total judgment. .

Last month, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr. Trump to pay about $354 million in fines and an additional $110 million plus interest for misrepresenting the value of the Trump Organization's assets between 2011 and 2021 in order to to obtain advantageous loans from banks and insurers.

The luxury real estate mogul turned Republican president then had until Monday March 25 to find the money if he wanted to appeal the decision, sparking real fears that he was about to lose some of its most valuable real estate assets.

Mr. Trump, no doubt breathing a huge sigh of relief, has since committed to paying and posting either bail, equivalent securities, or cash. If he does not do so, New York Attorney General Letitia James has the right to begin freezing his bank. accounts and seize his real estate.

One name on his list could be Mr. Trump's famous Trump Tower, the Fifth Avenue skyscraper that has been an integral part of the businessman's glitzy personal brand for several decades.

Joe Sommerlad details all the historic moments that Trump Tower has seen…

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 6:45 p.m.

1711391456Recap: Trump says he has $500 million in cash to fund his campaign, despite lawyers saying he couldn't afford bail.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth several billion dollars, with much of that value tied to the Trump Organization and its marquee real estate holdings.

Ahead of today's deadline to post a mammoth appeal bond aimed at stopping the state from enforcing a nearly half-billion-dollar judgment, the former president said in an all-caps message on his Social Truth that he had earned almost $500 million through hard work, talent and luck. .

This substantial sum was intended for his presidential campaign, he said Friday.

In reality, the Republican Party's nominee for president, who now appears to be facing a financial crisis while relying on political action committees and the party itself to pay his mounting legal bills, probably has much less money.

Mr. Trump amended this request on Monday (25) after the date for the secret trial was set and an appeals court gave him 10 days to pay a reduced sum of $175 million. He told a crowd at 40 Wall Street: “I'd also like to use some of my money to get elected.”

Now that the bonds have been reduced, will you start putting money into your campaign, a reporter asked, to which Mr. Trump responded, “Yeah, yeah.” I mean, first of all, it's none of your business, frankly.

He said if he had to pay $500 million for bail, I wouldn't have that option, I'd have to start selling things.

Here's the full story…

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 6:30 p.m.

1711390556ICYMI: Today's Highlights from Manhattan Criminal Court

New York Judge Juan Merchan has become increasingly frustrated with his attorney's allegations of misconduct against the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for producing thousands of pages of documents surrounding Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Mr. Trump and a key witness in the case.

What I see is, to me, what has become a trend, the judge told Mr. Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, before the morning recess.

I hear certain information, I see certain information. Your interpretation of that is really different from mine, he added. Honestly, this has been going on for months. You just heard a set of facts and you interpreted that as people not doing anything. It's really strange that they're even here.

Earlier, the judge had chastised Mr. Blanche for apparently failing to cite prior cases to explain how, exactly, the district attorney's office had failed to meet its discovery obligations under state law.

Alex Woodward reports from the courtroom…

Kelly RissmanMarch 25, 2024 6:15 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-bond-ruling-hush-money-trial-news-b2518383.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos