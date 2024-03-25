KAMMI met with Jokowi to invite to a conference and discuss a number of issues





Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Central Executive Board of the Indonesian Muslim Student Action Unit (KAMMI) met with President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday to invite him to attend a conference and discuss 'a number of questions. “Thank God, we from the central leadership of the Indonesian Muslim Student Action Unit were received in audience by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace,” said the PP General Chairman KAMMI Zaky Ahmad Rivai at the presidential palace. in Jakarta on Monday. He said his party had submitted a request to the President to be able to attend and open the 13th KAMMI Congress to be held in West Nusa Tenggara on May 21, 2024. According to Zaky, the President will try to be present in person to open the 13th KAMMI Congress. Besides the invitation, his party also discussed a number of issues with the president, including the 12 percent increase in value-added tax (VAT). “The problems of the people, especially the 12 percent VAT which worries the public, we also conveyed to the president and the president responded that he would reconsider his decision with the ranks,” he explained. According to Zaky, he and his team also conveyed their hopes to the president regarding the stability of commodity prices ahead of Eid al-Fitr, especially regarding the issue of Palestinian independence. “As a student movement and youth organization, we continue to advocate for Palestinian independence. We also appreciate how Foreign Minister Ms. Retno Marsudi can speak out loud about independence and solutions for the Palestinian people,” he explained. KAMMI hopes that the government can continue to provide education and enthusiasm to the Indonesian people, continue to struggle and express the independence of the Palestinian people. Also read: President, Vice President and Ministers file their tax returns at the State Palace Also read: KAMMI activists report cases of beatings to East Jakarta police Journalist: Rangga Pandu Asmara Orange, Benardy Ferdiansyah

Editor: Riza Mulyadi

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

