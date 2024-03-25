New York court reduces $454 million bail as Trump appeals civil fraud case | Court News





The ruling gives former President Donald Trump, who was facing possible seizure of his assets, 10 days to post $175 million bail.

A US appeals court has agreed to stay recovery of Donald Trump's $454 million civil fraud judgment, handing the former US president a victory and preventing New York authorities from beginning to seize his assets.

A New York state appeals court on Monday granted Trump's request to extend the payment deadline and reduce the bail he would be required to pay during his appeal.

Trump, who was facing immediate seizure of some of his real estate assets, now has 10 days to post $175 million bail, rather than paying the full amount.

His legal team previously argued that a $454 million bond was too high and that the former president would not be able to raise the funds before Monday's deadline. New York Attorney General Letitia James had indicated she was prepared to seize Trump's assets if he missed the deadline.

The revised bond amount and deadline come after Trump was convicted last month of overestimating his net worth in order to deceive investors and lenders.

After the court's decision, in a message published on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president said his legal team would comply with the decision and post either bail, equivalent securities or cash.

James' office said Trump still faces accountability for his staggering fraud.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil lawsuit against Trump in 2022. [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

Trump is the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the 2024 U.S. presidential race, but he faces numerous legal issues, both civil and criminal, that are leading to mounting legal costs.

Monday's decision is expected to help ease its cash flow crisis. Last week, Trump's lawyers wrote in a court filing that it was not possible to obtain an appeal bond for the full amount of the judgment under the circumstances presented, because obtaining a bond for an amount of such a large amount of money is a practical impossibility.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the matter and accused authorities of waging a politically motivated witch hunt aimed at derailing his re-election campaign.

On Monday morning, he used Truth Social to expose those involved, including James, the attorney general who filed a civil suit in 2022.

Trump accused them of trying to take away and sell very successful properties and assets that took years to zone, build and maintain among the best of their kind anywhere in the world, WHILE I I DID NOTHING WRONG!

Last month, Trump was convicted of fraudulently inflating his net worth by billions of dollars in order to obtain better loan and insurance terms. In his ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump engaged in fraud by overvaluing his properties, including his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his penthouse in Manhattan's Trump Tower, and various apartment buildings. offices and golf courses.

It was the culmination of a three-month non-jury trial in Manhattan. The trial focused primarily on the amount of penalties Trump would have to pay.

Judge Engoron ultimately ordered Trump to pay $355 million, plus interest, bringing the current total to nearly $454 million.

Usually, under New York State law, a litigant can stay collection of a penalty by paying the full amount in bond, while he or she appeals.

In addition to the civil fraud case, Trump also faces four separate criminal charges. These concern his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, accusations that he mishandled secret government documents and an alleged secret payment during the 2016 race.

He has pleaded not guilty in all four cases. The trial date in the secrecy case was set Monday for April 15.

