Abki baar, 400 paar is not a simple slogan. Crucial to Modi's agenda if he wins a third term





PMinister Narendra Modi's prediction of at least 370 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha and Abki Baar elections, 400 seats for the BJP-led NDA, has led to various interpretations in political circles. Some believe he wants to break the Congress party's record of 414 Lok Sabha seats in 1984-85. As for 370, it is simply a strategy to capitalize on his government's decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370. Another view from the opposition camp, of course, is that these unrealistic numbers are only meant to scare weaker politicians and voters into submission. It is also a sign of hubris, which could backfire, opposition leaders say, hoping almost against hope. Some also believe that Prime Minister Modi actually wants to surpass the figure of 370. After all, 371 was the best that Jawaharlal Nehru could get for the Congress in the Lok Sabha in 1957. These Congress members are somehow convinced that the greatest desire of Modi is to surpass Nehru who was the Prime Minister. Minister for 16 years and 286 days. And that's why they also think Modi is ready for a fourth term. Well, members of Congress are entitled to their fantasies and fears. Although 370 is a good number to burnish the image of BJP's nationalism, given its recall value in the context of J&K, the actual number that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah might have in mind is 362, which is a two-thirds majority of the 543 members of the Lok Sabha. This figure is crucial for the BJP, which is expected to make a one-nation election its main objective in Prime Minister Modi's third term, assuming opinion polls hold true on June 4. The Ram Nath Kovind-led committee, of which Amit Shah was also a member, suggested a series of constitutional amendments to implement simultaneous elections. Most of these amendments will need to be adopted with a special majority of more than 50 percent of the total membership and two-thirds of the members present and voting in the House.

According to pre-poll surveys, the NDA is expected to comfortably reach the two-thirds mark in the Lok Sabha, but the BJP would like to achieve this on its own. Why depend on anyone, even our allies? BJP insiders say internal party investigations put their number at around 330 at this stage. Be that as it may, the problem of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha remains. The two-thirds mark of the 245-member Upper House of Parliament is 164. The BJP today has 97 members in this House, while the number of ruling NDA stands at 117. But as we have seen during Prime Minister Modi's second term, Amit Shah never let the Rajya Sabha stand in the way of anything the government wanted. Read also : The ability to win is not the only reason why the BJP is pushing new faces. This is a signal for headline hunters Delimitation on the agenda Another important item on the BJP's agenda for 2024-29 is delimitation of constituencies after the next census, hopefully in 2026. According to an affidavit submitted by the Center to the Supreme Court, the delimitation exercise is likely to increase the number of members of the Lok Sabha to 888 and that of the Rajya Sabha to 384. This is a contentious issue, with southern states opposed to a move that would ultimately boost northern states' representation in Parliament, much to the advantage of the BJP. It will not be easy to get Parliament's approval to increase these seats unless $400 becomes a reality for the NDA. If Modi-Shah's track record is anything to go by, prepare for some surprises along the way. When one cannot be sure of his decisions tomorrow, there is no point in guessing what he thinks for the next five years. One thing is certain, however. When Prime Minister Modi talks about 370, it is not just a catchy slogan. He has in mind the two-thirds majority figure and how many things he would use it for. Read also : Terrorist, traitor, namak haramWhy BJP befriends TDP's Naidu even after insults to Modi Delhi Status Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, however, should be worried. A two-thirds majority could allow the BJP to do what many BJP leaders see as the party's last resort, returning Delhi to its original union territory status if it fails to rein in Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi party. BJP officials tell me that, in the party leadership's assessment, Kejriwal needs to be suppressed before he becomes too big. See what happened when Congress could not suppress Modi ji when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Congress saw the long term threat from Modi ji and hence went after him and Amit Shah ji whom they even imprisoned. Then they took care of Rahul Gandhi and saw what happened. Modi ji cannot make the same mistake with Kejriwal, a friend from the ruling camp told me. The BJP leadership is considering the possibility of striking at the root: making Delhi a new Union Territory and doing away with the Assembly. Delhi once had a Assembly until 1956, when it became a UT. The Delhi Municipal Corporation came into existence the following year and was replaced by the Delhi Metropolitan Council in 1966 with 56 elected members and five appointed members. Incidentally, LK Advani, the then leader of Jan Sangh, was the president of this council from 1967 to 1970. It was thanks to the Sixty-Ninth Amendment of 1991 that Delhi got the assembly again. The ruling party leaders, even as they contemplate a return to pre-1993 status, should sound the alarm within the AAP. Being CM of the national capital gives him much more political clout and national and international attention. If there is no CM post to fill in Delhi, he can either contest the MCD elections in Delhi or go to Haryana and look for another Anna Hazare to revive him, my friend said . This and much more could take shape in the minds of Modi-Shah as they pursue the target of 362-370 seats for the BJP and over 400 for the NDA. DK Singh is political editor at ThePrint. He tweets @dksingh73. Opinions are personal. (Edited by Theres Sudeep)

