Latest: THR value of Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin, story of Sri Mulyani seduced by Susi Pudjiastuti to return to Indonesia





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The latest news that has attracted a lot of attention from readers concerns the range of vacation allowances or THR received by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin this year. Another news that also attracts a lot of attention from readers is about impressions. The General Directorate of Taxes of the Ministry of Finance (DJP Kemenkeu) regarding the statement of Prabowo Subianto who boasted of a tax ratio in relation to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the era of the New Order (Orba) which reached 14 hundred. Then there was news of Finance Minister Sri Mulyani's memories of Susi Pudjiastuti persuading him to give up his post as Managing Director of the World Bank and return to Indonesia to become Finance Minister. Then there was a report on Hajj pilgrims being banned from bringing amulets into Saudi Arabia. Violation of this rule carries the death penalty. The fifth news concerns the integrated zone of Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) and the Green Space and Eco-City Project in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 (PIK 2) Banten area which was included as a National Strategic Project (NSP). Here is a summary of the last five news Tempo.co: Jokowi and Ma'ruf Amin get a THR, how much is it worth? President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and Vice President (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin are among the state civil servants who are entitled to religious holiday allowances (THR) and 13th salary. This is governed by Government Regulation (PP) Number 14 of 2024 regarding the granting of vacation pay and thirteenth salaries to state apparatuses, retirees, pension recipients and benefit recipients in 2024. “Holiday pay as provided for in Article 2 shall be paid no earlier than 10 working days before the date of leave,” specifies Article 11, paragraph (1), of the regulation. Based on Article 6 paragraph (1) PP Number 14 of 2024, THR and 13th Salary for Civil Servants (PNS), Government Employees with Labor Agreements (PPPK), Soldiers of the Indonesian National Army (TNI), members of the Republic of Indonesia National Police (Polri), state officials, the Supervisory Board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), leaders of public institutions of broadcasting and non-state civil servants (ASN) who serve in public broadcasting institutions whose budgets come from the state. Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) composed of 5 components. The 13th THR and the salary elements concerned are the basic salary, family allowance, food allowance, post allowance or general allowance and performance allowance (tukin) depending on the grade, position, rank position or position class. Referring to Article 2 paragraph (1) of Law Number 7 of 1978 Concerning the Financial/Administrative Rights of the President and Vice President and Former President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, the salary The president's base salary is six times the highest base salary for civil servants. in Indonesia, while the base salary of the president's deputy is four times higher than the base salary of the highest state official. The full news can be read here. Furthermore: Prabowo is proud of the tax ratio of the New Order, here is the response from the Director General of Taxes…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bisnis.tempo.co/read/1849401/terkini-nilai-thr-jokowi-dan-maruf-amin-kisah-sri-mulyani-dirayu-susi-pudjiastuti-pulang-ke-indonesia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos