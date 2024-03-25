Five people arrested after a fight during a Kurdish demonstration on Luxemburgplein





On Monday afternoon, a group of Kurds demonstrated on Luxemburgplein. They did this in response to Sunday's riots in Heusden-Zolder and Houthalen-Helchteren in Limburg. Pro-Kurdish demonstrators denounce the passive attitude of European institutions towards the Turkey of “dictator” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There was no authorization for this action, but the police tolerated it anyway. The police counted around 200 demonstrators. Around 1:10 p.m., there was a commotion and several people became aggressive. “There were tensions because of two people who were not participating in the demonstration,” police said. BRUZZ. “That’s why we had to use tear gas.” The square was cleared by the police, but calm did not immediately return. A journalist on site was able to see that the fighting was still continuing near the square. The police administratively arrested five people. Riots in Heusden-Zolder and Houthalen-Helchteren The demonstration took place following the riots in Limburg. A group of Syrian Kurds celebrated Nowruz, a Persian festival of spring and spring, yesterday. A group then traveled to Heusden-Zolder, where a clash broke out between Syrian Kurds and members of the Turkish community. Limburg security forces had to rush to the Lindeman district in Heusden-Zolder at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. There, a house full of people of Kurdish origin was targeted by hundreds of Turks, who quickly gathered at the family home. Earlier today, clashes also took place between Kurds and Turks in Houthalen-Helchteren. Five people were lightly injured and one seriously injured. According to Arife Soysuren, organizer of the action and member of the “Kurdish Women's Movement” (affiliated with the international movement Progressive International), these are not riots, but a premeditated attack by the Gray Wolves (officially the ” Idealist Homes”). ', a far-right Turkish nationalist organization, editor's note) on the Kurds of Limburg, created by the “dictator” president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “Families returning home after the Spring Festival, peacefully, were attacked by Turks because they had Kurdish flags in their car,” Soysuren said. “It is almost certain that the attack was planned. It is impossible to mobilize a hundred men in ten minutes.” According to Soysuren, Erdogan is making a sport out of the persecution and intimidation of Kurds abroad. “Even here, in the heart of Europe, we are not safe,” fears Soysuren.

