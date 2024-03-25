What to remember from Donald Trump's crazy day of legal developments





Donald Trump on Monday received a lifeline from the courts and a trial date for the first criminal trial of a former president in U.S. history, two decisions that hit the legal whiplash that constantly surrounds him .

The two decisions issued Monday, which came about an hour apart, sit at the intersection of challenges to Trump's image and his famed business empire as he seeks a second term in the House White.

Trump's historic criminal trial in the New York hush money case against him will begin with jury selection on April 15, Judge Juan Merchan said Monday, after a dispute over the late production of documents led the judge to initially push back the start date.

For Trump, however, the most important ruling on Monday might have been a New York appeals court allowing him to post a reduced bail of $175 million as he appeals New York's civil fraud ruling $464 million against him, his adult sons and his business. Trump told reporters he would cover the bail using cash as collateral.

Here are the takeaways from another historic day for Trump:

Barring another unforeseen setback, never to be ruled out when Trump is involved, the former president will face a jury on criminal charges in at least one of his trials before the November election.

Monday's hearing was intended to consider Trump's motion to dismiss the charges and sanction the Manhattan District Attorney's Office after the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York turned over tens of thousands of documents more earlier this month related to the 2018 federal prosecution of Michael Cohen. Trumps former lawyer and repairman.

Before noon, Merchan had already rejected the allegations from Trump's lawyers, ruling that there had been no violation and that the trial would begin with jury selection on April 15.

Trump was indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from reimbursements to Cohen for secret payments he made before the 2016 election to the star adult cinema Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public with an alleged affair with Trump. The former president has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.

The date is three weeks later than originally planned, but the delay will not have a major impact on Trump's 2024 schedule and it is still unclear whether any of his other three trials will take place before the election .

Trump's lawyers said last week that he was unable to post $464 million bail to appeal the civil fraud judgment against him. Trump faced a Monday deadline to post bail, otherwise New York Attorney General Letitia James could have started the process of seizing his assets.

But the appeals court ruling gave Trump 10 more days to post $175 million bail, a figure the former president said he would be able to offer.

Trump has already posted a $91 million bond this month as he appeals the defamation judgment against him in the case brought by E. Jean Carroll.

The ruling marks a major victory for Trump, ruling out for now the prospect that James will seek to seize the former president's assets to enforce the judgment against him.

Once Trump posts the $175 million bond, enforcement of the civil fraud judgment against the former president, his sons and their business will be stayed until at least September.

The ruling ordered both sides to prepare briefs for oral arguments before a New York appeals court by then.

Trump did not speak in the courtroom on Wednesday, but he still had plenty of opportunities to make his views known on Monday's developments.

The former president reacted to the bail cut first on camera in the courthouse hallway and then at a news conference at 40 Wall Street, one of the buildings that could have been threatened s he had not posted bond to appeal the civil fraud. judgement.

This will be my post of honor, Trump said, adding that he will release whatever is necessary, whether it is cash, guarantees or bonds.

Under questioning by a reporter, Trump later said he would use cash as collateral.

During his press conference, the former president also denounced the plan to open his criminal trial next month.

You have a case where they are dying to start this business. The judge cannot go any faster. He wants to get this going so bad, Trump said.

Trump's lawyers have sought to delay his four criminal trials to push them beyond the election. In the other three cases, he could still win his case, although the trial in New York is now scheduled to begin in three weeks.

At Monday's hearing, Merchan discredited allegations of Trump's misconduct against the district attorney's office, saying prosecutors had cooperated with efforts to obtain documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York .

It's strange that they are equal here, Merchan said at one point.

The judge repeatedly said how serious and concerning Trump's allegations against Manhattan prosecutors were, at one point raising his voice from the bench.

You're literally accusing the Manhattan DA's office and those assigned to this case of prosecutorial misconduct and trying to make me complicit in it and you don't have a single quote to support that position? Merchan said.

Merchan found it truly disconcerting that Trump's lawyers accused Braggs' office of prosecutorial misconduct without having any case law to support their argument that the district attorney had an obligation to obtain documents from the U.S. attorney's office and the FBI.

Merchan also lectured Trump lawyer Todd Blanche, who worked at the U.S. attorney's office for 13 years, for not making the request shortly after the federal agency's documents were produced in the case last summer.

The judge ultimately ruled that the District Attorney's Office was not responsible for federal prosecutors' late disclosure and determined that prosecutors made a diligent and good faith effort to obtain all available information from federal prosecutors.

Trump attempted to delay the four criminal trials until after the November election in case they were not dismissed entirely.

Immediately after Merchan's decision to launch the secret trial next month, Trump's lawyers sought another way to delay the start of the trial.

Blanche moved to file a motion to delay the trial due to pretrial publicity. Trump's lawyers argued that a recent documentary about Daniels and the fallout from the secret payment made public had prejudiced the jury, and that the case was taking place so close to the 2024 election.

The district attorney's office responded by arguing that the pretrial publicity was provoked and exacerbated by the defendant.

Merchan was clearly skeptical of that claim, wondering what had changed since February, when he initially set a trial date for March 25 and rejected similar arguments. But Merchan said he would let Blanche file the motion, asking how quickly it could be filed.

Mercan, however, did not seem inclined to think that this would change the trial date.

See you all on the 15th, he said.

