FDA Approves Macitentan and Tadalafil Combination Tablet for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension





The FDA has approved a single-tablet combination of macitentan and tadalafil (Opsynvi; Johnson & Johnson) for the chronic treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults who have never received treatment or are already taking an endothelin receptor antagonist, a phosphodiesterase 5 inhibitor, or both, according to a press release from Johnson & Johnson.1

The combination is indicated for patients with PAH classified as WHO group I and WHO functional class II-III, and the tablet can be used in those treated with stable doses of macitentan 10 mg and tadalafil 40 mg (taken as two 20 mg tablets). , in the form of separate tablets.

FDA Approved | Image credit: wladimir1804 – stock.adobe.com

Approval was based on data from the phase 3, randomized, double-blind A DUE study (NCT03904693), in which the single-tablet combination of macitentan and tadalafil outperformed either drug as monotherapy.2 From baseline to 16 weeks, PAH patients treated with the single-tablet combination showed greater reductions in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) compared to those treated with the single-tablet combination. macitentan or tadalafil as monotherapy.

Clinical guidelines recommend treating patients with initial and sequential dual therapy, regardless of risk at initial diagnosis and follow-up. Historically, this required patients to take multiple pills because no single-pill combination therapy targeting two or more pathways was available, Kelly Chin, MD, a DUE researcher and professor of internal medicine and director of the pulmonary hypertension program at the center UT Southwestern Medical Center,” said in a statement.1 Since co-administration of macitentan and tadalafil is commonly prescribed for the initial treatment of PAH, the introduction of a single tablet combining the two shows promise for clinicians treating patients, as it can help bridge the gap between clinical guidelines and daily clinical practice. , while providing a patient-friendly approach to support initial combination therapy and rapid escalation for appropriate patients.

In the A DUE study, a total of 187 patients were randomized to receive either a single tablet of macitentan and tadalafil (n = 108), mecitentan monotherapy (n = 35), or tadalafil monotherapy (n = 44 ). While the monotherapy groups experienced similar reductions in PVR, those in the macitentan and single-tablet tadalafil group saw significantly greater reductions.2 Compared to the macitentan and tadalafil groups, the combination group experienced a 29% reduction. higher (geometric mean ratio, 0.71; 95% confidence level [CL], 0.61-0.82; P < 0.0001) and a 28% greater reduction (geometric mean ratio, 0.72; 95% CL, 0.64-0.80; P < 0.0001) in PVR, respectively. At randomization, 53% of patients were not treated.

More frequent adverse events led to treatment discontinuation in the combination treatment group, and the single tablet formulation of macitentan and tadalafil carries a boxed warning due to the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity.1,2 Patients must register for the Macitentan program. -Containing product risk assessment and mitigation strategy program.

People with PAH often need to take many pills each day, which can cause problems, said James F. List, MD, PhD, global therapeutic area head at Johnson & Johnson.2 We are excited to offer this single-tablet combination therapy. to patients, as it has the potential to optimize disease management and address a significant unmet need by supporting recently updated treatment guidelines that require early initial or combination therapy.

The references

1. The US FDA approves Opsynvi (macitentan and tadalafil) as the first and only once-daily single-tablet combination therapy for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Press release. Johnson & Johnson. March 22, 2024. Accessed March 25, 2024. https://www.jnj.com/media-center/press-releases/us-fda-approves-opsynvi-macitentan-and-tadalafil-as-the-first-and – a-combination-therapy-with-one-tablet-only-once-a-day-for-patients-suffering-from-arterial-pulmonary-hypertension-PAH

2. Grnig E, Jansa P, Fan F et al. Randomized trial of single tablet macitentan/tadalafil combination for pulmonary arterial hypertension. J Am Coll Cardiol. 2024;83(4):473-484. doi:10.1016/j.jacc.2023.10.045

