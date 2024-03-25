Trump to return to court for crucial hearing in hush money case after new evidence delays trial





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's hush money case is set for a crucial hearing Monday as a New York judge questions when, or even if, the former president will go to trial after a postponed due to last-minute document leak.

The presumptive Republican nominee is expected in court for a hearing that takes place in place of the long-planned start of jury selection in the first of his four criminal cases set to go to trial. The trial has been postponed until at least mid-April due to the recent delivery of tens of thousands of pages of documents from a previous federal investigation.

Trump's lawyers argue that the late disclosures justify dismissing the case or at least postponing it for three months. Prosecutors say there is little new material in the trove and no reason to delay further.

New York Judge Juan M. Merchan summoned both sides to court Monday to explain what happened, so he can evaluate whether to blame or penalize anyone and decide next steps.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records. Manhattan prosecutors say he did so as part of an effort to protect his 2016 campaign by burying what Trump considers to be false stories of extramarital sex.

Trump has pleaded not guilty and says the prosecution is politically motivated. The prosecutor in the case, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, is a Democrat.

The case centers on allegations that Trump falsely recorded $130,000 in payments as legal fees on his company's books “to conceal his and others' criminal conduct,” as Bragg's aides said in a court document.

The money was paid to Michael Cohen, then Trump's personal lawyer, but prosecutors say the money was not intended for actual legal work. Rather, they say, Cohen was simply recouping the money he paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels on Trump's behalf, so that she would not go public with her claim of a sexual relationship with him years later. early.

Trump's lawyers say the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not cover-up checks.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges, including campaign finance violations related to paying Daniels. He said Trump asked him to fix it, and federal prosecutors indicated they believed him, but they never charged Trump with any crime related to the matter.

Cohen is now a key witness in Manhattan prosecutors' case against Trump.

Trump's lawyers said Bragg's office provided them with some material in June from the federal investigation into Cohen. Then they obtained more than 100,000 additional pages after subpoenaing federal prosecutors themselves in January. The defense argues that prosecutors should have investigated all the files, but instead buried their heads in the sand, hoping to hide information from Trump.

The material has not been made public. But Trump's lawyers said in a court filing that some of it was “exculpatory and favorable to the defense,” adding that there is information that would have aided their own investigation and subsequent legal filings earlier in the case.

Bragg's deputies insisted they “made diligent and good faith efforts to obtain relevant information” from the federal investigation. They argued in court that Trump's lawyers should have spoken out sooner if they felt those efforts were lacking.

Prosecutors maintain that, regardless, the vast majority of what ultimately happened is irrelevant, duplicates or supports existing evidence regarding Cohen's well-known federal conviction. They acknowledged in a court filing that there were new relevant materials, including 172 pages of notes recording Cohen's meetings with the office of former special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Prosecutors argued that their opponents had enough time to work on the relevant material before the mid-April trial date and that they were merely launching a “diversion.”

Trump's lawyers also sought to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on his claims of presidential immunity in his Washington election interference case. The High Court is expected to hear arguments on April 25.

