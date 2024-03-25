Turkey heads for local elections as Erdoan seeks to avenge 2019 defeat

Turks will vote next Sunday in local elections as President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, buoyed by good results in last year's general elections, aims to reclaim Istanbul.

The Republican People's Party (CHP), the secular opposition, regained control of the city – Turkey's economic powerhouse – in 2019 for the first time since Erdoan led it as mayor in the 1990s. 1990.

Those decisive 2019 elections also saw the opposition recapture the capital Ankara and retain power in the crucial Aegean city of Zmir, shattering Erdoan's image of political invincibility.

Erdoan has instructed his former environment minister, Murat Kurum, to run for mayor of Istanbul in the March 31 elections.

He seeks to avenge the worst political defeat of his two decades of rule, when the CHP's main rival, Ekrem Mamolu, took the city hall.

The powerful president rebounded last year to win a tough presidential election that took place amid an economic crisis and a massive earthquake that claimed more than 53,000 lives in Turkey.

Today, Erdoan aims to reconquer Istanbul, the city where he grew up and where he launched his political career as mayor in 1994.

mamolu eliminated an Erdoan ally in a 2019 election that made international headlines for its controversial cancellation.

He won another vote with a large majority, making him an immediate hero for the opposition and a formidable foe for Erdoan.

'Glimmer of hope'

The 52-year-old is widely seen as the opposition's best bet to win back the presidency from Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2028.

“Mamolu is an effective political operator and currently represents one of the few rays of hope for voters who oppose Erdoan and the AKP,” Anthony Skinner, director of research at geopolitical consultancy Marlow Global.

But poor results in last year's general elections fractured the opposition and prompted the pro-Kurdish People's Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, the third party in parliament, to field its own candidates. for next week's local elections.

This could cost the opposition dearly.

“The political opposition's underperformance in the May 2023 elections demonstrated its inability to effectively challenge the political status quo and, by extension, Erdoan's resilience and ingenuity,” Skinner said.

In 2019, the CHP's mamolu received support from a wide range of political parties, including the right-wing Y, the Kurds and the socialists opposed to Erdoan.

But the lack of unity this time risks costing Mamolu several percentage points.

“The biggest prize”

Erdoan leads the AKP campaign and his meetings are broadcast daily on television, while opposition candidates have little air time.

Instead, they use social media.

The Erdoan government's inability to control galloping inflation of 67 percent could harm the chances of its candidate Kurum.

“We will open the door to a new era on March 31,” Erdoan said Sunday at a large rally in Istanbul, hoping to unite supporters behind Kurum.

“We will work tirelessly to reconquer Istanbul.”

Berk Esen, associate professor at Istanbul's Sabanc University, described Istanbul as “the biggest prize in Turkish politics.”

He said winning back the city was extremely important for Erdoan, 70, who has declared these March local elections would be his last.

“Obviously, it’s his town,” Esen said. “But it goes further.

“Istanbul is a city with enormous municipal resources that provides services to 16 million citizens,” he said.

Opinion polls suggest it will be a close affair.

But Erman Bakrc, of polling firm Konda, insisted mamolu was “ahead” in Istanbul and suggested there could be “a gap between the two countries”. [opinion] polls and actual election results.

Osman Nuri Kabaktepe, the AKP leader in Istanbul, told AFP that Istanbul was crucial because it is “our gateway to the world, compared to the importance of New York and Berlin.”

In the capital Ankara, CHP mayor Mansur Yava appears to be leading in the polls.

But “a very close race” could be at play, said political communications expert Eren Aksoyolu, adding that the AKP's nationalist allies were “putting all their weight into the battle.”

Observers say the DEM party – accused by authorities of having links to banned Kurdish activists – will sweep major cities in the Kurdish-majority southeast, including Diyarbakr.

But Aksoyolu said some voters may be disappointed with the political system after 52 southeastern mayors elected in 2019 on the HDP — now DEM — list were replaced by state-appointed administrators.

France Media Agency