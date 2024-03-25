Saham BSDE & PANI Kompak Menguat Tersengat Sentimen PSN Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Saham PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk. (BSDE) in PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua Tbk. (PANI) is a member of President Joko Widodo's President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Strategy (PSN). Berdasarkan data Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI), Senin (25/3/2024) hingga pukul 14.25 WIB, saham BSDE terpantau mengalami kenaikan 3.06% menuju level Rp1.010. Sementara itu, saham PANI meningkat sebesar 4.23% menjadi Rp5,550 per month. Senior Investment Information Mirae Asset Sekuritas, Nafan Aji Gusta, menuturkan penetapan kawasan Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) dan Kawasan Terpadu Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD) sebagai PSN diyakini akan memberikan dampak positive terhadap kinerja kedua emiten. “Tentunya akan memberikan dampak positive terhadap perkembangan kinerja emiten terkait dengan sales marketingkarena ini menjadi bagian dari prospek yang positive dalam jangka panjang,” jjar Nafan kepada BisnisSenin (25/3). In this case, a positive feeling can be found in the potential of the long-term money being transferred to the Bank Indonesia (BI) at the beginning. Langkah ini diharapkan mampu meningkatkan permintaan kredit pemilikan rumah ataupun kredit pemilikan apartemen. “Prospek positive lainnya adalah bahwa BSDE memiliki landbank yang besar, sementara PANI memiliki nilai tambah karena posisinya berada di tepi laut sehingga mampu melakukan reklamasi ataupun ekspansi bisnis dalam pengembangan properti,” ujarnya. Mirae Asset Sekuritas menyematkan rekomendasi akumulasi baik untuk saham BSDE maupun PANI, dengan target harga masing-masing pada level Rp1,110 dan Rp6,550 per lembar. Dalam perkembangan lain, Kepala Biro Komunikasi, Layanan Informasi, dan Persidangan, Kementerian Coordinator (Kemenko) Bidang Perekonomian, Haryo Limanseto, mengatakan nilai investasi proyek PIK dan BSD diperkirakan mencapai Rp83.54 triliun. Haryo juga menyampaikan bahwa investasi tersebut berasal dari investor swasta, sehingga tidak membutuhkan Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Negara (APBN). Kedua proyek ini juga ditujukan untuk mendorong konektivitas hingga pemerataan ekonomi nasional. Secara rinci, PSN PIK 2 yang bakal dikembangkan pemerintah bersama Presiden Direktur PANI Sugianto Kusuma atau Aguan adalah green area dan eco-city yang berlokasi di Provinsi Banten. Haryo menjelaskan proyek tersebut memiliki nilai investasi sekitar Rp65 triliun dengan penyerapan 6,235 tenaga kerja langsung. Kawasan PIK 2 juga nantinya akan terhubung dengan Jalan Tol Kamal-Teluknaga-Rajeg yang telah digarap sejak 2023. “Pengembangan wilayah PIK 2 berbasis hijau bernama Tropical Coastland bakal dikembangkan di luas area mencapai 1,756 hektare serta ditujukan sebagai destinasi pariwisata baru yang berbasis hijau guna meningkatkan attractiveness bagi wisatawan,” kata Haryo. Selain itu, pengembangan Kawasan Terpadu BSD diperkirakan menyerap investasi sebesar Rp18.54 triliun. Proyek ini dilakukan di luas area sekitar 59.6 hektare dengan fokus pengembangan pada sektor pendidikan, biomedicalin digital. ———————————- Disclaimer: It's time to be ready for the next day. Keputusan investasi sepenuhnya ada di tangan pembaca. Bisnis.com tidak bertanggung jawab terhadap segala kerugian maupun keuntungan yang timbul dari keputusan investasi pembaca. This article is just like that Google News dan WA Channel

