UMM Ramadan Safari: Collaboration is the key to creating a superior generation – News

Teacher. Dr. Drs. Joko Widodo, M.Sc. fill the spirit of Ramadhan (Photo: Rino Humas).

In social life, differences of opinion and misunderstandings often arise. This can be triggered by differences in social level or differences in thinking between them. A small example is that of the educational environment, namely when the teacher gives an assignment but the students do not understand it well.

Behind this, differences can actually be overcome through collaboration. This was transmitted by Prof. Dr. Drs. Joko Widodo, M.Sc. as the Daily Advisory Board (BPH) of the University of Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) during the UMM Ramadan Safari last March 21. According to him, each generation has a different culture and way of socializing. However, this is not an opportunity to blame and compare yourself. However, these differences can be used as a moment to form a new attitude and culture called collaboration.

“Some say that each generation brings its own era. “With collaboration and example, God willing, we can transform ourselves in a better direction,” he added.

Additionally, each generation faces different modeling challenges. For example, many of today's young generations or Gen Z are carried away by excess, do not respect their parents, have a high level of knowledge and follow technological developments. It is different for the senior generation who still defend noble values ​​but do not understand technological developments. This means that it does not mean that one generation is superior to others, but it can be used as an opportunity to develop a new culture.

Sometimes the risk of collaborating is that everyone's character is different. So, getting to know each other can minimize friction between people. This is the main key to building relationships. For this reason, the senior generation must prepare ways to deal with the younger generation according to their times.

“Do not let the methods used prevent the younger generation from developing their potential. For example, parents are sometimes protective and do not allow their children to pursue their dreams. “If this continues, the child will not have the right to make decisions and will only depend on his parents,” he said.

Apart from this, said Joko, do not let the senior generation educate the youth with transactional principles. It is about applying the principle of calculation to what has been done. For example, when we perform good deeds, we also expect rewards from the people we help.

Meanwhile, UMM Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazaruddin Malik, M.Si said that the Ramadan Safari is expected to be able to strengthen the bonds between the members of the UMM community. Build relationships in order to produce a superior generation with an Islamic perspective and Muhammadiyah.

This will bring about a transformation of the UMM that prioritizes Islamic values ​​as well as technology to shape the character of a superior young generation. “Finally, we hope that this Ramadhan Safari can become a guide for the UMM academic community to carry out a transformation so that it can succeed in higher education management,” he concluded. (sort/will)

