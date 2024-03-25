Politics
UMM Ramadan Safari: Collaboration is the key to creating a superior generation – News
Author: Public Relations | Monday March 25, 2024 08:18 IWST
|Teacher. Dr. Drs. Joko Widodo, M.Sc. fill the spirit of Ramadhan (Photo: Rino Humas).
In social life, differences of opinion and misunderstandings often arise. This can be triggered by differences in social level or differences in thinking between them. A small example is that of the educational environment, namely when the teacher gives an assignment but the students do not understand it well.
Behind this, differences can actually be overcome through collaboration. This was transmitted by Prof. Dr. Drs. Joko Widodo, M.Sc. as the Daily Advisory Board (BPH) of the University of Muhammadiyah Malang (UMM) during the UMM Ramadan Safari last March 21. According to him, each generation has a different culture and way of socializing. However, this is not an opportunity to blame and compare yourself. However, these differences can be used as a moment to form a new attitude and culture called collaboration.
Also read: War Takjil a sign of tolerance? This is the explanation of the UMM speaker
“Some say that each generation brings its own era. “With collaboration and example, God willing, we can transform ourselves in a better direction,” he added.
Additionally, each generation faces different modeling challenges. For example, many of today's young generations or Gen Z are carried away by excess, do not respect their parents, have a high level of knowledge and follow technological developments. It is different for the senior generation who still defend noble values but do not understand technological developments. This means that it does not mean that one generation is superior to others, but it can be used as an opportunity to develop a new culture.
Sometimes the risk of collaborating is that everyone's character is different. So, getting to know each other can minimize friction between people. This is the main key to building relationships. For this reason, the senior generation must prepare ways to deal with the younger generation according to their times.
Also read: UMM Happy Ramadan invites disabled community to Sahur together
“Do not let the methods used prevent the younger generation from developing their potential. For example, parents are sometimes protective and do not allow their children to pursue their dreams. “If this continues, the child will not have the right to make decisions and will only depend on his parents,” he said.
Apart from this, said Joko, do not let the senior generation educate the youth with transactional principles. It is about applying the principle of calculation to what has been done. For example, when we perform good deeds, we also expect rewards from the people we help.
Meanwhile, UMM Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazaruddin Malik, M.Si said that the Ramadan Safari is expected to be able to strengthen the bonds between the members of the UMM community. Build relationships in order to produce a superior generation with an Islamic perspective and Muhammadiyah.
This will bring about a transformation of the UMM that prioritizes Islamic values as well as technology to shape the character of a superior young generation. “Finally, we hope that this Ramadhan Safari can become a guide for the UMM academic community to carry out a transformation so that it can succeed in higher education management,” he concluded. (sort/will)
Sharing:
Comment
|
Sources
2/ https://www.umm.ac.id/id/berita/safari-ramadan-umm-kolaborasi-jadi-kunci-cetak-generasi-unggul.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Erdoan emphasizes local elections “on the fate of Trkiye”
- UMM Ramadan Safari: Collaboration is the key to creating a superior generation – News
- UK house prices offer the worst value for money of any developed economy.
- 'Yellowstone' Star Forrie J. Smith Says He Was 'Kicked' From Flight for Refusing to Sit Next to Masked Passenger
- End of season bulletins – Le Champion Liberty
- Happy Gilmore actor Christopher McDonald says a sequel is in development | Entertainment
- Terriers face a foe in RIT in NCAA Tournament for the first time
- Google Chrome changes benefit user privacy
- Russian expert explains why Putin treated warning of possible US attack as “blackmail”.
- An uncommon pattern of earthquake activity at Mount Ruapehu
- Chain of events on US 60 in Mesa ends with 2 arrests on suspicion of drunk driving
- Kushner buys Hollywood sites near Hard Rock for apartments