How did Boris Johnson react after being fined for breaking Covid laws?

Boris Johnson is in hot water again after being fined by the metropolitan police on his role in a series of parties which took place in Downing Street during England's first lockdown in May, November and December 2020 and April 2021.

After initially telling Parliament in December that he was sickened by the idea of ​​Number 10 staff ignoring social restrictions, the Prime Minister was later forced to admit in the House of Commons that he himself had witnessed at least one of these events as more and more stories continue to circulate. Newspapers reported further illicit gatherings allegedly taking place behind closed doors while the British public obeyed strict restrictions.

Responding to receipt of his notice of fixed fine, alongside the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and his wife Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister said: Quite frankly, at that moment it did not occur to me that this could have been a violation of the rules. Of course, the police concluded otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation.

He said he understood the anger many will feel that I myself did not follow the rules that the government I lead had introduced to protect the public.

But he brushed off calls for his resignation from the Labor Party, some of his own backbenchers and bereaved campaign groups, saying: I believe it is my job to move forward and to act for the people of this country. This is what I'm going to do.

He now faces intense calls to resign as the first sitting prime minister convicted of breaking the law and a spokesman for the one rule for them, another for us, the culture that apparently remains at the heart of his administration.

Even if the scandal was swept from the news by the outbreak of the Ukraine war over the past two months, it was the last in the news when a senior official Sue Gray turned his report in the affair to the Prime Minister at the end of January.

In what turned out to be a 12-page update on Partygate alone, Ms. Gray blasted failures of leadership and judgment In Downing Street and the Cabinet Office, describing the behavior of some staff as difficult to justify.

In a scathing comment on life at No 10 under Mr Johnson, the Whitehall Mandarin wrote: Some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to uphold not only the high standards expected of those who work within the government, but also standards. expected of the entire British population at the time.

Speaking in the Commons on Monday 31 January, the Prime Minister responded to the publication of the report by stating that he fully accepted Sue Gray's general conclusions and especially her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now .

He said he was sorry for the things we just didn't do right and he was also sorry for the way this matter was handled.

I understand and I will fix it, he added. I want to tell the citizens of this country that I know what the problem is. It's a question of whether this government can be trusted to act, and I say yes, we can be trusted to act.

Here's what he's already said in response to the specific events that allegedly took place.

-May 15, 2020: Garden party at Downing Street (cheese and wine)

In December 2021, a photo emerged showing Boris and former senior adviser Carrie Johnson Dominic Cummings and Mr Johnson's principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sitting around a table in No 10 Garden during the first national lockdown.

Mr. Johnson said in an interview on December 20, 2021: These were meetings of people at work. This is where I live and this is where I work. These were meetings of people at work, talking about work.

– May 20, 2020: Garden party at Downing Street (BYOB)

ITV reported a leaked email from Mr Reynolds to more than 100 Downing Street staff, asking them to bring their own alcoholic drink for a night out.

Several reports suggest that the Prime Minister attended the event with his wife.

When asked whether he and Ms. Johnson had attended the party in question, Mr. Johnson responded on January 10: All of this, as you know, is the subject of a proper investigation conducted by Sue Gray.

Two days later, during Prime Minister's Questions, he confirmed that he had attended the garden meeting for around 25 minutes with the intention of thanking his staff for their efforts during the pandemic while asserting, somewhat somewhat improbable: I implicitly believed it was a job. event. His remarks inspired ridicule of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and multiple calls to do the decent thing and resign.

During a visit to the hospital on Tuesday January 18, the Prime Minister caused more joy when he told Sky News: I can't believe we would have held an event that people were saying was against the rules. No one warned me that this was against the rules, I am adamant that I would have remembered.

Having apparently forgotten his own responsibility in establishing these rules, he said of Ms. Gray: We will have to see what she says. And I think he should be given the space to continue and conclude his investigation and I urge anyone who knows of this and remembers it to tell him what they know.

In family quarters in the following weeks, Mr. Johnson appeared lose patience with your counterpart for dwelling on the matter, remarking: It is up to the investigation to offer an explanation of what happened.

He accused Sir Keir of continuing to ask a series of questions which he knows will be fully answered in the inquiry, adding: He is wasting this House's time, he is wasting the people's time.

-November 13, 2020: Assistant Principal's going away party and Johnson's apartment party

According to reports, Mr Johnson delivered a farewell speech for Lee Cain, his outgoing communications director and close ally of Mr Cummings.

There are also allegations that the Prime Minister's fiancée hosted parties at their apartment, with one such event taking place on November 13, the night Mr Cummings left Number 10.

On 8 December 2021, Mr Johnson was asked in the Commons: Will the Prime Minister tell the House whether there was a party in Downing Street on 13 November?

He replied: No, but I am sure that whatever happened, the guidelines were followed and the rules were followed at all times.

If Scotland Yard concluded otherwise, it could be considered to amount to lying to Parliament, which clearly constitutes an offense of resignation.

– December 15, 2020: Downing Street quiz

The Sunday Mirror published an image in December 2021 showing the Prime Minister flanked by colleagues, one draped in tinsel and the other wearing a Santa hat, in issue 10 of the previous year.

Downing Street admitted Mr Johnson briefly attended the quiz after photographic evidence emerged, but insisted it was a virtual event.

In a December 13, 2021 interview, the Prime Minister said: I can tell you that I certainly haven't broken any rules, the whole thing will be looked at by the cabinet secretary, and what I'm focused on, frankly, is is the vaccine rollout.

– December 18, 2020: Christmas party at Downing Street

According to reports first emerging in late November 2021, officials and advisers gave speeches, enjoyed a cheese platter, drank together and exchanged Secret Santa gifts, although the prime minister does not appear to have attended.

Mr. Johnson said in an interview on December 7, 2021: I ensured that the guidelines were followed at all times.

He told the House of Commons on December 8, 2021: I repeat that I have been assured on several occasions since these allegations emerged that there is no party and no party exists. Covid the rules were broken. This is what I have been assured on several occasions.

But I have asked the cabinet secretary to establish all the facts and report back as soon as possible. It goes without saying that if these rules were broken, disciplinary action would be taken against everyone involved.

The Prime Minister also told the House of Commons on 8 December 2021: I apologize for the impression that has been given that Downing Street staff are taking this less than seriously. I am disgusted and furious myself, but I repeat what I told him: I was assured several times that the rules had not been broken.