Xi meets Nauruan President, Dominican Prime Minister

— China-Nauru relations open a new chapter in history (Xi)

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping held separate meetings on Monday with visiting Nauruan President David Adeang and Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

Nauru's political decision to adhere to the one-China principle and restore diplomatic relations with China in January is a move in line with the trend of history and the times, Chinese President Xi Jinping said to Nauruan President David Adeang.

Xi said China-Naurus relations have opened a new chapter in history and China is willing to work with Nauru to create a better future for China-Naurus relations and bring more benefits to the two peoples. Friendship, whatever its origin, will have a bright future. Cooperation, no matter its scale, will be productive as long as it is sincere, Xi said, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Experts said the relationship between China and Nauru, which is based on mutual respect and support, could serve as a model for Pacific Island Countries (PICs). Moreover, the reason why the PICs have preferred to deepen their relations with China is that, unlike the West, China's approach is characterized by long-term commitment, equality and genuine support for their development, rather than through geopolitical competition.

Xi said China welcomes Nauru as another signatory country to the Belt and Road cooperation document with China.

He said China is ready to expand practical cooperation with Nauru in trade, investment and infrastructure construction, and provide assistance to Nauru for its independent and sustainable development, without any political conditions.

Adeang said Nauru highly appreciates China's consistent adherence to the principle of equality among all countries and is willing to uphold the one-China principle, continuously deepen cooperation with China and consider the resumption of diplomatic relations between Nauru and China as an important opportunity. , observe mutual respect with China, improve understanding, strengthen personnel exchanges and cooperation in various fields, learn from Chinese experience, and develop a fruitful and mutually beneficial partnership.

The two sides signed various cooperation documents within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative as well as in the fields of economy and agriculture.

This is the first visit by a Nauruan president since the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries in January 2024.

“China's support and attention to these countries is long-standing and unwavering,” Ning Tuanhui, an assistant researcher at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Monday. “In contrast, countries like the United States have only recently begun to prioritize their engagement with PIPs, mainly as part of their geopolitical plan to counter China,” Ning said.

Furthermore, China has adhered to the principle of equality among nations regardless of their size. The majority of these island countries are small in terms of land area and population, making them easily overlooked on the international stage. But China has always treated them with respect and equality, which has earned them wide recognition from Pacific island countries, Ning noted.

Chen Hong, director of the Center for Australian Studies at East China Normal University, said the biggest difference is that China fully respects its sovereignty and historical traditions.

“This means not imposing our own political, economic or social preferences, models or frameworks on these countries. This is particularly crucial because Western countries often operate from a Eurocentric mentality, believing that their institutions and practices are superior and should be imposed on PICs. This lack of respect can lead to serious cultural and societal clashes,” Chen told the Global Times on Monday.

China believes that it is essential to bring tangible benefits to the local population. Under South-South cooperation, China has provided substantial assistance in areas such as infrastructure and public welfare. Many Pacific island countries have benefited from improved infrastructure and essential services such as healthcare, notably through initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative.

A good example is Nauru's largest port currently under construction by Chinese companies. Once parts of the project are completed, tankers can now dock directly to unload oil, opening a new chapter for the country.

The five-year project has also brought cutting-edge technologies and employment opportunities to the island country, thereby boosting the local economy by expanding its connectivity with the rest of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit in Beijing on Monday.

Noting that Dominica is an important country in the Caribbean, as well as a good friend and trustworthy partner of China in the region, Xi said the two countries respect and treat each other as equals. since the establishment of diplomatic relations 20 years ago. .

With growing political mutual trust, vigorous exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and with the deepening friendship between the two peoples, China-Dominica relations have become a good example of South-South cooperation, he said. -he adds.

China highly appreciates Dominica's unwavering friendship, Xi said. China is willing to work with Dominica to synergize development strategies and transform friendly relations into a driving force for win-win cooperation to achieve more results and bring more benefits to the two peoples , did he declare.

Xi stressed that the key to the healthy development of relations between China and Dominica lies in a high level of mutual political trust, as well as mutual understanding and support on issues involving China's core interests and major concerns. each. China firmly supports the Dominican people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions, and is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges and strengthen experience sharing in governance, he added.

China welcomes the Dominican side boarding the “express train” of Chinese modernization to expand bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and economy, infrastructure construction, agriculture and health care. health, Xi said, noting that China will continue to provide assistance within its capabilities. for the economic and social development of Dominica.

China is willing to promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges with the Dominican side, welcomes more Dominican students to study in China, and will continue to offer scholarships and training programs, Xi said.

He noted that the two sides should work together to develop the Confucius Class at the Dominica State College and explore more cooperation in vocational and technical training in Dominica.

China advocates an egalitarian, orderly and multipolar world and inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and considers all countries, large or small, equal in the international community, Xi said.

Stressing that China attaches importance to the issues of small island developing States related to climate change, Xi said China supports Dominica in playing an active role in international and regional affairs, and is ready to strengthen cooperation. coordination and cooperation with the Dominican side, to deepen relations with the countries of the South. -Southern Cooperation, safeguarding the common interests of developing countries and advancing the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

China attaches great importance to its relations with Caribbean countries, Xi noted, saying that China appreciates the important role played by Dominica in promoting China-Caribbean cooperation during the rotating presidency of the Caribbean. Caribbean Community (CARICOM) by the latter, and that China would continue to support the Caribbean countries. Caribbean to improve their prosperity, their development and the well-being of their population.

For his part, Skerrit said he made the right decision to establish diplomatic relations with China 20 years ago and was happy to visit China again on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting that China has not only made great progress in poverty reduction and development, but also contributes significantly to the peace and development of Dominica, other Latin American countries and world at large, Skerrit said China's support and cooperation helped Dominica safeguard its rights. independence and development.

Skerrit welcomed the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind and a series of global initiatives proposed by China, saying they are crucial to enhancing solidarity and cooperation, as well as jointly promoting development and prosperity in today's world.

Dominica firmly upholds the one-China principle and opposes any interference in China's internal affairs, he said.

He expressed Dominica's willingness to be China's strategic partner in all circumstances and continue to play a positive role in promoting relations between Caribbean countries and China.

Skerrit added that the country also hopes for closer communication and coordination with China on international affairs to safeguard international fairness and justice and make positive contributions to promoting global peace and development.