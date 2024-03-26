5 key moments from Trump's Monday court appearance over hush money case





Donald Trump's defense team failed to persuade Judge Juan Merchan to add more time to the clock before the trial in Trump's hush money case began in New York, l he former president shook his head in apparent frustration during Monday's hearing as the judge set a date for the next time. month for the start of jury selection.

There was little to ease Trump's mood in the courtroom, where the defense argued for time to analyze the 170,000 pages of documents in the case that had been handed to them over a week earlier.

The case involves a $130,000 payment made by former Trump fixer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels, who said she had an affair with Trump, to allegedly buy his silence during Trump's presidential campaign. 2016. The DA alleges that Trump falsified business records to hide money used to reimburse Cohen for these payments.

Sitting behind the prosecutors in the courtroom was the lead prosecutor who brought the case against Trump, District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

The morning may have been a bit of a roller coaster for the former president. On Monday, in a separate court, Trump won a significant stay on the bail he was supposed to post in the civil trial he lost.

Here's what happened Monday in Trump's court cases:

A trial date of April 15

Merchan set April 15 as the start of jury selection, three weeks from now, triggering the start of a trial that Trump's lawyers had hoped to delay further.

Trump was furious

In the courtroom, Trump made no secret of what he thought about the case.

Before entering the courtroom, he called it a “witch hunt and a hoax.” to convince the judge that more time was needed to review the case documents.

Wearing a navy suit and red tie, Trump sat between his lawyers, his eyes bloodshot. But Trump didn't need to be there to observe Merchan as the judge cited portions of the defense brief and prosecutors' arguments before pressing his lawyers on the timing of their decision to make their case. discovery concerns. When the trial begins, he will have to be present every day.

Braggs' office had urged the judge not to delay the trial, arguing that only 300 of the 170,000 documents turned over by federal prosecutors were relevant to Trump's defense.

Merchan said the accusations made by Trump's lawyer were unconvincing. Why did you wait two months before the trial? Why didn't you do it in June or July? Merchan said.

As Merchan spoke, Trump stepped away from the defense table and narrowed his eyes. Walking out of the courtroom at the start of a 45-minute recess, Trump frowned and frowned.

Optics inside the courtroom

Three Secret Service agents monitored the former president in the courtroom, drawing further attention to the historic nature of the case.

As he exited the courtroom at the end of the hearing, Trump said “thank you” twice to a group of five women seated in the back row. It was unclear whether the women were supporters of the former president. When asked, one of the women said no. But Trump had appeared to recognize the group, staring at them as he left for the day.

Earlier, as Bragg walked through the courtroom to take his place behind the prosecutor's bench, one of the women appeared to gently heckle him.

Judge pressed Trump lawyers

In a series of rapid exchanges, Merchan pressed Todd Blanche over the defense's claims about the number of documents to review, and Bragg's prosecutors disputed that they were actively suppressing discovery, as Trump's team alleged.

Blanche, Trump's lead lawyer, spun in circles as the judge pressed him to answer exactly how many documents relevant to the case the defense should review.

Give me your best guess. I realize you're still going through this, Merchan said.

I mean thousands, replied Blanche. Thousands.

Mercan urged Blanche to set a firm number. 2,000? 20,000? he said.

Tens of thousands, that's the answer, your honor, said Blanche.

Trump watched the arguments closely, whispering to the lawyers around him after the exchanges intensified, and Blanche, his lawyer, returned to the table.

At one point, Trump appeared to convey a message to Blanche, before his lawyer stood up to press the issue further with the judge, citing the Mueller investigation, the Access Hollywood tape, and more. We want to be precise, each document is important, insisted Blanche.

Merchan was not convinced by the defense arguments.

It's strange that we are tied here and that we took this time, he said.

After returning from recess, Merchan ruled that the DA's office was not responsible for the late production of the documents and that it had made diligent and good faith efforts to provide the documents to the team.

From the defense table, Trump shook his head.

Trump wins fraud case

Trump scored a victory in Merchans' courtroom when a state appeals court ruled that he and his co-defendants in a New York civil fraud case could post lower bail, reducing it by 464 million to $175 million and delaying any possible action by Attorney General Letitia. James to seize his property.

