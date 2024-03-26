Turkey's revolving door policy for releasing ISIS suspects could lead to further terrorist incidents

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Monday the detention of 40 suspects in operations against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS) in eight provinces. The development came shortly after a bloody ISIS attack on a concert hall in Moscow on Friday. Allegations that one of the suspects detained in Moscow received training in Turkey and instructions from a preacher have reignited discussions about relations between Turkey and ISIS.

Yerlikaya also reported that since taking office on June 3, 2023, a total of 1,316 operations targeting ISIS have been carried out, resulting in the arrest of 2,733 suspects. Yerlikaya said that among the captured suspects, 692 were arrested and 529 were released under judicial supervision.

It is not uncommon in Turkey for ISIS militants arrested by police to be arrested and remanded in custody.

The rapid release of individuals suspected of affiliation with ISIS continued at an accelerated pace last year compared to 2022. Yerlikaya presented data to Parliament indicating this trend in November.

Additionally, the minister refused to release details regarding the number of ISIS suspects convicted or the outcome of legal proceedings for those who were arrested.

Under the influence of the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish justice has often shown leniency in its approach towards armed jihadist groups, including IS, in Turkey.

An investigation by Nordic Monitor last October found that a significant number of IS suspects detained in police operations were later released. For example, in the western province of Izmir, where 21 ISIS suspects, including foreign nationals, were apprehended on October 30, only three were ultimately arrested.

On October 1, 2023, Turkish authorities in Ordu province released an Iraqi national wanted on terrorism charges and facing an outstanding arrest warrant after a brief period of police detention.

Yerlikaya answered questions from lawmakers during a parliamentary committee meeting on November 8. In Gaziantep, a southeastern province where ISIS operates with various cells, police arrested 18 ISIS suspects on October 27, 2023, but only four were arrested. Similarly, in Bursa, on the same day, police arrested seven individuals suspected of IS terrorism, but only one was remanded in custody awaiting trial.

Additionally, the Erdogan government continues to classify the number of ISIS prisoners as a national security secret. Since 2019, authorities have not disclosed the true number of ISIS members currently incarcerated on terrorism charges.

This secrecy is believed to be intended to cover up the government's policy of releasing activists shortly after their arrest. This practice has been quietly implemented throughout the criminal justice system since 2014, with prosecutors and judges apparently receiving directives requiring them to take a lenient stance toward radical groups associated with the Justice Party and of Development (AKP) in power.

Eager to announce how many IS militants have been arrested, authorities have been reluctant to reveal how many of them have been arrested. It is unclear how many ISIS terrorists have actually been released from detention centers and prisons, as the government has never announced this figure. However, it is estimated that thousands of ISIS militants have been released after their detention, based on statistics provided by government officials at different times. Turkey's criminal justice system, under the strict control of the Islamist government, has consistently failed to imprison IS militants. Nordic Monitor has published several reports based on confidential documents and whistleblower testimonies showing how Turkish intelligence worked closely with ISIS and al-Qaeda militants to promote the agenda policy of the Erdogan government as well as secret intelligence. document of Turkey's General Directorate of Security, confirming that ISIS militants have been released from Turkish prisons after short periods of pre-trial detention.

Additionally, Turkey's most wanted list includes few ISIS suspects, while many critics who have nothing to do with terrorism are on the fugitive list, another sign of the lack of government interest in suppressing ISIS. There are only 84 suspected IS members out of the 1,304 people named on the list, representing about 6% of the total wanted. Since its creation, the list has never included Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the former leader of the Islamic State killed by an American raid in October 2019, a few kilometers from the Turkish border, in northern Syria, while ISIS killed more than 200 civilians in Turkey and abroad and several soldiers, two of whom were burned alive, and carried out a car bomb attack on Turkish police. Likewise, al-Baghdadis' successor, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, was not listed as wanted.

The release of ISIS operatives in Turkey is also a global concern. Former Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu revealed in February 2023 that the government had repatriated 1,126 ISIS militants of European origin to Europe over the past five years. Several ISIS members involved in terrorist activities in Europe passed through Turkey or lived in Turkey for a period of time.

Nordic Monitor also published aarticledetailing how the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) terrorist organization allegedly used Turkey for fighter transit, logistics and target identification after ISIS suspects were involved in an attack against the Church of Santa Maria (Meryem Ana Dou Kilisesi) in Istanbul. Saryer District, January 28, 2024. This information is based on reports from the United Nations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Turkish court documents.