Politics
US, UK announce sanctions over China-linked hacks against officials, lawmakers and election watchdog | International
The U.S. and British governments announced sanctions Monday against a company and two individuals linked to the Chinese government for a series of malicious cyber activities, detailing a years-long state-backed operation that targeted officials, lawmakers and the UK elections watchdog.
British officials said those sanctioned are responsible for a hack that may have provided access to information on tens of millions of British voters held by the Electoral Commission, as well as cyber espionage targeting lawmakers who have openly spoken about threats from China.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the hacking of electoral lists did not impact electoral processes, did not affect anyone's rights or access to the democratic process, nor did it affect the electoral registration.
The Election Commission said in August that hostile actors gained access to its servers between approximately 2021 and 2022.
At the time, the watchdog said the data included the names and addresses of registered voters. But he said much of the information was already in the public domain.
In Washington, the Treasury Department said it sanctioned Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company Ltd., which it calls a front company for China's Ministry of State Security that served as a cover for multiple malicious cyber operations.
He named two Chinese nationals, Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin, affiliated with the Wuhan company, for cyber operations targeting U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, including defense, aerospace and energy.
U.S. and British authorities said the two sanctioned individuals were involved in the operations of the Chinese cyber group APT31, short for advanced persistent threat. The group is also known as Zirconium or Hurricane Panda.
APT31 has already been accused of targeting, among other things, American presidential campaigns and the information systems of the Finnish parliament.
The U.S. Department of Justice charged Zhao, Ni and five other hackers with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions and wire fraud. He said they were part of a 14-year cyber operation targeting U.S. and foreign critics, businesses and political leaders.
U.S. officials said the seven hackers and other members of the APT31 group targeted thousands of U.S. and foreign individuals and companies, including employees of the White House, Treasury, Justice and Departments of Justice. State, as well as politicians from the two main political parties and their spouses.
Today's announcements underscore the need to remain vigilant against cybersecurity threats and the potential for cybersecurity-enabled malicious foreign influence efforts, particularly as the 2024 election cycle approaches, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen.
British cybersecurity officials also said APT31 hackers carried out reconnaissance against British parliamentarians who were critical of Beijing in 2021. They said no parliamentary accounts were successfully compromised.
Three lawmakers, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, told reporters on Monday that they have been victims of harassment, identity theft and hacking attempts from China for some time. Duncan Smith said in one example, hackers posing as him used fake email addresses to write to his contacts.
The politicians are members of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, an international lobby group aimed at countering Beijing's growing influence and exposing alleged human rights abuses by the Chinese government. .
British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said his government would hold the Chinese ambassador to account for his actions.
China's Foreign Ministry said ahead of the announcement that countries should base their claims on evidence rather than smear others without factual basis.
Cybersecurity issues should not be politicized, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said. We hope all parties will stop spreading false information, adopt a responsible attitude and work together to maintain peace and security in cyberspace.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has reiterated that China is behaving increasingly authoritarian abroad and poses the greatest state threat to our economic security.
It is right that we take steps to protect ourselves, and that is what we are doing, he said, without providing details.
China critics, including Duncan Smith, have long called for Sunak to take a tougher stance on China and label the country a threat rather than a challenge to the UK, but the government has refrained from using such critical language.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get more English media coverage from EL PAS USA Edition
|
Sources
2/ https://english.elpais.com/international/2024-03-25/us-and-uk-announce-sanctions-over-china-linked-hacks-on-officials-lawmakers-and-election-watchdog.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- US, UK announce sanctions over China-linked hacks against officials, lawmakers and election watchdog | International
- Turkey's revolving door policy for releasing ISIS suspects could lead to further terrorist incidents
- FL Entertainment: Weekly Stock Trading
- USA Table Tennis | Amy Wang and Rachel Sung secure Olympic qualification
- Phi Delta Epsilon to host second Anatomy fashion show and raise money for children's hospitals –
- iOS 17.4.1: You should update your iPhone now
- 5 key moments from Trump's Monday court appearance over hush money case
- Yellowstone actor says he was kicked off a plane because of the traveler's mask
- Bossier Parish Community College, Cyber Innovation Center and Louisiana Tech University develop digital training for Air Force and Department of Defense
- Dowden says China is responsible for two 'malicious' cyberattack campaigns in the UK | political news
- Patrick Swayze Road House purists should hate Jake Gyllenhaals' version
- Meghan Moore, 25, former New England College hockey player from Cape Cod