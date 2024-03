Boris Johnson to face Covid inquiry into pandemic management

(Bloomberg) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be questioned for two days over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the latest senior official to give evidence to Britain's Covid-19 inquiry. Most read on Bloomberg Johnson should admit his government made mistakes and apologize to the victims, a person familiar with his testimony said. The former prime minister is due to appear in court at 10am London time on Wednesday. Johnson's evidentiary hearing is the most anticipated of any inquiry hearing so far, as retired judge and colleague Heather Hallett probes the UK's response to a pandemic that has claimed lives to more than 200,000 people in Britain. Public hearings so far have painted a picture of a chaotic and ill-prepared 10 Downing Street, with former Health Secretary Matt Hancock describing the culture as toxic. Johnson's former senior aide Dominic Cummings told the inquiry he and other officials believed the prime minister should have sacked Hancock, while another former senior aide Helen MacNamara said the Pandemic rules were being broken daily in Johnson's Downing Street offices. Johnson plans to claim he made the right decisions, such as acquiring vaccines independently of the EU, and will say he followed scientific advice at all times until the first lockdown in 2020, according to the person who spoke. on condition of anonymity because the hearing has not yet taken place. A spokesperson for Johnson said he looked forward to assisting the investigation in his important work. Sam Power, senior lecturer in politics at the University of Sussex, said the hearing would be important for Johnson's chances of restoring his damaged reputation and returning to frontline politics after leaving Parliament earlier this year. The story continues Boris Johnson has made no secret of his future political ambitions, so these hearings aim to secure his legacy, Power said in a statement. Johnson will want to make sure he isn't permanently damaged by the evidence already provided, he said. Johnson left office in September 2022 after being forced to resign following a succession of scandals, including the Partygate furore over illegal rallies held at Downing Street during the pandemic. He considered running again for leader of the Conservative Party when his successor, Liz Truss, resigned just seven weeks into his own term, but withdrew from the race ultimately won by current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. –With help from Kitty Donaldson. Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek 2023 Bloomberg LP

