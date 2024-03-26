Meeting Jokowi at the Palace, KAMMI Management Forwards People's Complaints About 12 Percent VAT Increase





Monday March 25, 2024 – 3:24 p.m. WIB

Jakarta –PP Indonesian Muslim Student Action Unit (KAMMI) General Chairman Zaky Ahmad Rivai and other administrators met with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at Merdeka Palace, Central Jakarta on Monday March 25, 2024. Read also: Hezbollah missiles rained down on Bukit al-Tahyat, the Israeli army was thrown into disarray Thank God, we from the central leadership of the Action Unit of Indonesian Muslim Students (KAMMI) had an audience with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace, said Zaky at the presidential palace complex. X

 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) checks the availability of rice Photo : Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat Read also: National police map accident-prone routes when returning home, especially on TransJava Meanwhile, Zaky said the purpose of PP KAMMI's visit was to invite President Jokowi to attend and also open the 13th KAMMI Congress in West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) on May 21, 2024. The plan, a- he said, was for President Jokowi to coordinate with Minister of State, Secretary of State Pratikno, for his participation in the event. The President asked us to coordinate with the Minister of State, Professor Pratikno. Previously, he accompanied the president and said yes, God willing, he will be present. “But the timetable is still determined by Mr. Pratik,” he said. Read also: Mendag Zulhas guarantees sufficient stock of tree materials until Eid Apart from that, Zaky said there were several issues that were discussed with President Jokowi, such as popular issues, especially VAT or 12 percent value-added tax. According to him, this tax increase worries people. We also conveyed to the President the problems of the people, especially the 12% value-added tax which is causing public concern. “Mr. President responded that he would reconsider his decision with the staff,” he explained. Then, he said, increasing commodity price stability ahead of Eid al-Fitr was also discussed with President Jokowi. Of course, public opinion hopes that the government can leave a good legacy to its successors. So that in the future the price or price stability of this commodity can be controlled. Especially before Eid. The president responded earlier. The president does not deny this increase, nor that this increase occurs every year before Eid. But efforts will be made to stabilize it. Although there are several reasons, he explained. Apart from that, Zaky added that the issue that should not be forgotten regarding Palestine has been conveyed to President Jokowi. As a youth organization, Zaky emphasized that it continues to advocate for Palestinian independence. Of course, Zaky and PP KAMMI appreciated how Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi was able to speak out loud about independence and solutions for the Palestinian people. We express to the President that the Indonesian government can continue to provide education and enthusiasm to the Indonesian people, continue to struggle and express the independence of the Palestinian people, who as of today number tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands, victims of atrocities committed by Israeli colonialists. “In accordance with our constitution, colonialism in the world must be abolished,” he concluded. Next page Then, he said, increasing commodity price stability ahead of Eid al-Fitr was also discussed with President Jokowi. Of course, public opinion hopes that the government can leave a good legacy to its successors.

