Politics
Boris's rebound? It never existed, claims the age of the estate…
The so-called 'Boris bounce' in the property market after the last general election has failed to materialise, claims a chain of estate agents.
Winkworth, using research firm Dataloft, studied price changes before and after the six general elections since May 1997.
Using figures from the Land Registry, the study showed that in the three months leading up to the December 2019 election, prices rose by 4.2% across the UK. Three months after the election the price rise was just 0.7% and in central London a considerable fall of 9.4% was recorded.
Prices rose by almost the same percentage before Tony Blair's victory in 1997 as before Boris Johnson's victory in 2019.
Only in the 2005, 2010 and 2017 elections did price growth exceed the previous period. In the remaining four elections, prices continued to rise in the three months following the election, but at a slower rate.
Pre-election uncertainty has a short-term impact, the study found, by slowing the number of sales in the three to four months before Election Day. This trend is true for six of the last seven elections.
Once the election result is known, the increased certainty about the political landscape and policies will normally allow markets to regain momentum.
The Dataloft report states: “Waiting to put a property on the market until after an election, in the hopes of securing a much higher price, could be a risky strategy. »
According to the study, it takes 10 days less to sell a house in spring than in winter. Over the past five years, excluding 2020 due to Covid, 27% of sales took place in spring, the highest of all seasons.
Winkworth chief executive Dominic Agace, speaking on the company's podcast:, said: “The biggest growth in house prices happened when Blair was in power. We saw an increase of £48 per day in the average house price, which is contrary to popular belief that the Thatcher era saw the greatest growth thanks to Right to Buy.
The effect of a general election is to distract people in the three months leading up to polling day.
Agace tells the podcast: “Politicians push policies to win votes and politics can be more extreme than the reality of what happens once a party is in power. In 2019 there was a binary choice between Corbyn and Johnson. From a property perspective, building builders would probably prefer to see a Labor government – that must be a first.”
