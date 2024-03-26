Donald Trump rages against property seizures as deadline approaches





Donald Trump has criticized those who could seize his properties following his civil fraud trial in New York, as the key March 25 deadline approaches.

The former president said Judge Arthur Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James should not be allowed to seize his assets, reiterating his assertion that he had “done nothing wrong” . In February, Engoron ruled that Trump must pay about $454 million, including interest, in fraud penalties.

Writing on Truth Social, his social media platform, Trump said: “Why should a crooked and highly political New York judge, Arthur Engoron, work in concert and coordination with an even more corrupt attorney general, Letitia 'Peekaboo 'James, his puppeteer? , and the White House, be allowed to retire and sell highly successful properties and assets that it took me years to zone, build and maintain some of the best of their kind in the world – WHEN I HAVE NOTHING DOES HARM!

“These radical leftist and communist lunatics are asking me to pay a ridiculous and completely unprecedented fine of over $450,000,000 just because they saw a similar amount in my bank account.

“I was planning to use a lot of that hard-earned money to run for president. They don't want me to do that – ELECTION INTERFERENCE!”

Donald Trump, left, must post bail by Monday to appeal his civil penalty for fraud or Letitia James, New York's attorney general, could begin seizing some of his assets. Donald Trump, left, must post bail by Monday to appeal his civil penalty for fraud or Letitia James, New York's attorney general, could begin seizing some of his assets. Joe Raedle/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images The context

Trump has until March 25 to post bail, or James could begin seizing some of his assets and properties.

What we know

On March 18, the former president's legal team said paying the full civil fraud fine would be “a practical impossibility,” leading to speculation that James could soon begin seizing the Trump's properties, or that he might be forced to sell some of his real estate. worse to pay the fine.

Views

Speaking to CNN, Republican pollster Frank Luntz said the move would push the former president up in the polls, and he called opposition to Trump “pathetic.”

“You're going to create the biggest victimization of 2024 and you're going to elect Donald Trump,” Luntz said.

“If they take his stuff, he'll say it's proof that the federal government, the establishment, the Washington swamp and all the politicians across the country and the attorneys general and all that, that it's a conspiracy to deny him the presidency. He's going to rise in the polls, just like he's risen every time they've indicted him,” he continued.

The investigator added: “It will prove the things he said on the campaign trail, and he will gain momentum, and he might be elected president. Don't forget that. And I say that to the prosecutor General now, if you get political on this – that's what the secretaries of state did in Colorado and what they did, I believe, in Maine.

“His numbers are up in both states. I'm almost speechless at how pathetic and completely misguided the opposition to Trump has been, and this is a perfect example.”

And after?

Trump has not yet announced how his fine will be paid or what alternative action he might take.

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative by email for comment on this story.

Updated 3/25/24, 9:00 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

