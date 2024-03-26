More than a dozen soldiers arrested as Indonesian military investigates video of brutal torture of Papuan man

In short: A viral video showing a man in a barrel being tortured by men who appear to be Indonesian soldiers has sparked a backlash in Indonesia.

A viral video showing a man in a barrel being tortured by men who appear to be Indonesian soldiers has sparked a backlash in Indonesia. The victim is believed to be a member of an armed rebel group from West Papua, which has led decades-long efforts for an independent state.

The victim is believed to be a member of an armed rebel group from West Papua, which has led decades-long efforts for an independent state. And after? Indonesia's new president says the situation in Papua is “complicated”, but he has been personally accused of using brutal tactics in Papua during his military service.

The commander of Indonesia's army in the restive region of Papua has issued a rare apology to Papuans, as outrage mounts over a video of soldiers torturing a man in a barrel.

Papua's top military official, General Izak Pangemanan, said 13 military personnel have now been arrested and more than 40 questioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We regret what happened, it should not have happened,” he said, calling the soldier's actions thuggish and not representative of the Indonesian army's approach to Papua.

“We condemn this action. It is a violation of the law and has tarnished the reputation of the army,” he said.

“We apologize to all Papuans.”

The video was posted online last week and shows a defenseless Papuan being punched, punched in the face and slashed with a machete while sitting in a barrel of water that was turning increasingly red.

While West Papuan independence groups and human rights organizations have long accused Indonesian security forces of brutality, it is rare for a video to spark such outrage in Jakarta.

There was condemnation from President Joko Widodo's office and the Indonesian Human Rights Commission.

At a news conference in Jakarta, military leaders said the man tortured in the video was later released to a clinic.

Human rights organization Amnesty says he died from his injuries.

Second man killed after arrest

Military information chief Nugraha Gumilar also revealed that a second man arrested by soldiers during the same operation in February had been killed, saying he had tried to escape from a vehicle while that his hands were tied, but he had hit his head on a rock. .

In a lengthy media appearance, military leaders stressed that the 19,000 troops deployed in Papua were facing difficult conditions.

They said armed rebels killed 61 people last year, including 26 members of the security forces, and that the man in the barrel was arrested for plotting to burn down a government clinic.

The short videos show a man in a barrel of water unable to defend himself, being brutally beaten by a group of five men, who also taunt him with racist insults.

A man tells the others to be patient because they will all get their turn.

A separate clip shows the men cutting his back with a machete, as the water he sits in turns dark red.

The clips have sparked an unusual level of public backlash from the Indonesian government and military, with a spokesperson for the presidential staff office encouraging strong action against those in the video if it is proven that they are soldiers.

“Of course, we hope that our soldiers will not be involved in this barbaric act, but if this turns out to be true, these individuals must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations,” said Ramadi Ahmad, vice chief of the army. presidential staff.

The Indonesian Human Rights Commission said the incident in the videos shows “there are more victims of violence as a result of the conflict in Papua.”

“Even if he is a member of the armed rebels, you cannot torture him,” said Usman Ahmid, Amnesty spokesperson in Jakarta.

“Even in war, you can’t torture people.”

Although the brutality of the video shocked many observers in Indonesia, the violence is part of a series of attacks and reprisals that have claimed dozens of lives over the past year.

Papuan students demand independence for West Papua during a rally in Surabaya in 2013.(AFP: June Kriswanto)

In early February, a faction of the rebel group called the West Papua National Liberation Army said its fighters in Yahukimo, a district neighboring Puncak, had shot dead three soldiers in what could be a retaliatory attack for the death of one of its fighters.

In recent weeks, the pro-independence group also claims to have killed an Indonesian soldier and injured another in the central highlands region of Mulia.

Two other special operations police officers were reportedly killed by rebels near a small airport in Paniai regency.

Armed rebels view the attacks as resistance against colonial rule, with the Indonesian government long relying on the use of the army and other security forces to combat what it sees as a terrorist insurgency.

Indonesian soldiers are preparing to deploy to West Papua in 2019.(Reuters: Antara Foto/Olha Mulalinda)

“Over the past five years, there has been a growing escalation of violence involving the Indonesian military and armed independence rebels,” said Amnesty's Mr. Hamid.

He said he had received numerous videos depicting the torture of Papuans in the past, including some involving snakes or the use of electric shocks.

The latest video prompted exiled independence leaders to renew their call for a United Nations team to visit Papua to review the human rights situation.

“Even though it is extreme and shocking, this video only reveals how Indonesia behaves on a daily basis in my country,” wrote Benny Wenda, the exiled leader of the independence movement coordination group.

Change at the top but not on the ground

The conflict in Papua dates back several decades and there is little chance that a future change of national leadership in Jakarta will lead to a more peaceful situation in the region.

Last month, Indonesian voters overwhelmingly elected former general Prabowo Subianto to be sworn in as the country's next president in October this year.

The 72-year-old is personally accused of using brutal tactics in Papua during his military service, and he is currently defense minister, overseeing the military for the past five years as violence increased.

“Many of us fear that it will even increase the intensity of military deployment in West Papua,” Mr Hamid said.

Mr Subianto has not commented on the torture video, but during the recent election campaign he was asked about his approach to the violence in Papua.

“Papua is complicated,” he said during a debate in December.

“And we see foreign intervention behind the separatist movement. They want the disintegration of Indonesia.

“So we must prioritize the fight against terrorism, because these terrorist groups attack innocent people.”

He also pledged to uphold the law, human rights and improve economic conditions, stressing that this was the strategy of outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

While calling for perpetrators of torture to be held accountable, a spokesperson for Mr Widodo also defended the government's approach to Papua.

“The government has made an extraordinary commitment to accelerate Papua's development, respecting human rights and upholding the law, which is fundamental and essential,” Mr Ahmad said.

The ABC has contacted the office of Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, who is currently negotiating a closer military cooperation agreement with Indonesia, for comment.