More than a dozen soldiers arrested as Indonesian military investigates video of brutal torture of Papuan man

The commander of Indonesia's army in the restive region of Papua has issued a rare apology to Papuans, as outrage mounts over a video of soldiers torturing a man in a barrel.

Papua's top military official, General Izak Pangemanan, said 13 military personnel have now been arrested and more than 40 questioned as part of an ongoing investigation.

“We regret what happened, it should not have happened,” he said, calling the soldier's actions thuggish and not representative of the Indonesian army's approach to Papua.

“We condemn this action. It is a violation of the law and has tarnished the reputation of the army,” he said.

“We apologize to all Papuans.”

The video was posted online last week and shows a defenseless Papuan being punched, punched in the face and slashed with a machete while sitting in a barrel of water that was turning increasingly red.

While West Papuan independence groups and human rights organizations have long accused Indonesian security forces of brutality, it is rare for a video to spark such outrage in Jakarta.

There was condemnation from President Joko Widodo's office and the Indonesian Human Rights Commission.

At a news conference in Jakarta, military leaders said the man tortured in the video was later released to a clinic.

Human rights organization Amnesty says he died from his injuries.

Second man killed after arrest

Military information chief Nugraha Gumilar also revealed that a second man arrested by soldiers during the same operation in February had been killed, saying he had tried to escape from a vehicle while that his hands were tied, but he had hit his head on a rock. .

In a lengthy media appearance, military leaders stressed that the 19,000 troops deployed in Papua were facing difficult conditions.

They said armed rebels killed 61 people last year, including 26 members of the security forces, and that the man in the barrel was arrested for plotting to burn down a government clinic.

