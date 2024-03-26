Hasto bluntly says PDIP Hattrick wins elections without Jokowi effect







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Central Leadership Council of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle declared that it had won the general legislative elections three times in a row. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto denied that the PDIP victory was due to the influence of President Joko Widodo. However, he did not deny the role of politicization of social assistance during the simultaneous elections of February 14. “So what exists is not the Jokowi effect but the social assistance effect, the effect of use of the state apparatus, the intimidation effect, this is what is happening. is happening,” said Hasto at the DPP PDI Perjuangan Office, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (25/3/2024), as reported CNN Indonesia. Hasto explained that after consolidation with the ranks of the DPD and DPC, even seen from the DPR RI seats, the gain based on temporary estimates was 110 DPR RI seats. “We express our gratitude. At least, in the midst of a very powerful attack as a test of the history of the PDI Perjuangan, we were able to maintain our position as the winner of the elections three times in a row,” said Hasto. Hasto was accompanied by members of the PDI-P Legal Aid and Advocacy Agency (BBHA) Erna Ratnaningsih and Herry Perdana when holding a press conference. Previously, Hasto and BBHA discussed the election issue in an internal meeting with Topane Gaius Lumbuun, Yasonna Laoly and Trimedya Panjaitan. According to Hasto, it will not be easy for the PDI Perjuangan to excel in the 2024 legislative elections or win the elections three times in a row amid abuse of power and rule of law problems that have fallen to an all-time low . “Then the abuse of power that was unfortunately committed by President Joko Widodo, which led to fraud upstream, from legal engineering at the Constitutional Court, to the process level, to downstream, even now there is still a lot of intimidation. , it has become the dark side of democracy in Indonesia and “experts and Pak Jusuf Kalla have said that this is the most brutal elections in electoral history ” said Hasto. The Yogyakarta-born man hopes that all PDI Perjuangan cadres can look optimistically at the results of the 2024 elections. Because, Hasto said, the results of the PDI Perjuangan at the district or city level in the 2024 elections have increased compared to 2019. He noted that the number of seats obtained by the PDI Perjuangan at the district or city level was 2,823 seats, an increase of 17 compared to the 2019 elections. “So at the district or city level, our acquisition actually increased from 2,806 in 2019 to 2,823 seats, an increase of 17 seats, so the penetration of various upstream and downstream frauds affected the Indonesian DPR and the provincial DPRD, even the DPRD chairman of the PDI Perjuangan based on “The current count is 152 DPRD chairmen at the district-city level or 30 percent, while the vice chairmen are in 157 districts /cities,” Hasto said. He said that the existence of the PDI Perjuangan at the district and city level is very high if we calculate the potential of the Red political party to obtain the leadership seat of the DPRD at level II. “If we measure the existence of the PDI struggle amid very powerful attacks at the district or city level, looking at the acquisition of the vice president and chairman of the DPRD, our existence is 60 percent compared to 514,” Hasto said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Hasto talks about Ganjar-Mahfud's chances of winning the first round of the presidential election (mg/mg)



