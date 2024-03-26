PTI activist launches 'free campaign for Imran Khan' – Journal





MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) stalwart on Sunday announced the launch of Free Imran Khan Committee in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) for efforts inside the country as well as 'outside with the help of the diaspora community to put pressure on. the authorities to obtain the release of the founding president of the PTI and former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Khawaja Atif Bashir said that since Mr Khan had fearlessly and religiously highlighted the cause of Kashmir at every international forum, it was the responsibility of Kashmiris to play a vigorous role for its liberation.

I formed this committee to provide a platform to young PTI loyalists of Kashmiri origin to organize different activities within the state as well as abroad to raise voice for the liberation of imposing leader of the Muslim Ummah, he said.

He said that initially UK-based Hassan Shiba Naqvi was appointed as general secretary of the committee to give membership to overseas Kashmiris.

Soon, other members of the committee will be drawn from PTI members in other parts of the state and abroad, he said.

He announced that from the platform of the committee, protest camps and rallies would be organized in all cities and towns of AJK to inform the public about the worst vendetta ever against the PTI founder president, on the one hand, and involve them in the campaign for his release, on the other. . Mr Bashir said Imran Khan was a patriotic leader and the politics of truth was his legacy.

This is the reason why the nation gave an extremely historic mandate to the PTI in the recently held and stolen general elections in Pakistan, despite all the pre-election machinations. He said Mr. Khan was the only political leader of Pakistan whose posters and banners were displayed in occupied Kashmir.

Imran Khan is a principled politician who does not believe in the politics of deals. He will also not pretend to be ill or accept the offer to leave the country, he said, adding that Pakistan's leaders and policymakers would soon give in to public pressure and release their popular leader .

Published in Dawn, March 26, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1823755/pti-activist-launches-free-imran-khan-drive The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos