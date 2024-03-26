AAP calls on Prime Minister Gherao Modis' residence against Kejriwal's arrest; Delhi Police beef up security





Delhi Education Minister Atishi along with supporters of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) take out a candlelight march against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged scam Delhi Excise Policy, in Govindpuri area, New Delhi on March 24. Photo credit: ANI

Delhi Police have beefed up security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a 'gherao' to protest the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on March 26. Police also beefed up security in several other areas of the national capital. Read also | AAP launches social media campaign to protest CM Kejriwals' arrest A Delhi Traffic Police officer said the movement was likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and central Delhi due to the protest. “Strong security arrangements have been made. We have installed security levels to maintain law and order in the area,” the Delhi Police officer said. “Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the Prime Minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest,” he added. Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had on Tuesday announced plans to 'gherao' the Prime Minister's residence in protest against Mr Kejriwal's arrest. Read also | BJP mounts attack, demands Kejriwal to resign as CM Mr Rai had also said that “mega-protests” would take place across the country. Mr. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a now-discontinued excise policy-related money laundering case. He is in the agency's custody until Thursday. The AAP national leader is accused of soliciting bribes from liquor traders in exchange for favours, the central agency said. The ED also accused Mr Kejriwal of being the “kingpin and key conspirator” of the now-abandoned policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and others. Mr Kejriwal refuted the allegations and accused the BJP-led Center of “manipulating investigating agencies for political motives”. Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has arranged seven diversion points for smooth movement of vehicles in view of the protest. “Commuters should avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday due to the protest,” an officer said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/aap-calls-to-gherao-pm-modis-residence-against-kejriwals-arrest-delhi-police-beefs-up-security/article67993077.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos