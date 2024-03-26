AAP visits Prime Minister gherao Narendra Modi's house following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest today, police beef up security | Latest news India





Delhi Police have beefed up security around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence amid the Aam Aadmi Party's call to gherao the sprawling house to protest the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Police officers outside Shaheedi Park in New Delhi on April 23. (Reuters) The Delhi Police, however, said they did not give permission to the AAP to hold protests, according to ANI. Follow LIVE updates from the AAP protest here. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. “No permission was given (to the AAP to protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the Prime Minister's residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order,” the deputy commissioner said of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla to ANI. No marches or demonstrations will be authorized. No route diversions made. Apart from the Prime Minister's residence, police have also beefed up security in several other areas of the national capital. “Strong security arrangements have been made. We have installed security levels to maintain law and order in the area,” an unidentified Delhi Police officer told PTI. “Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the Prime Minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest,” he added. Traffic is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to protests organized by the AAP. On Monday, the Delhi Traffic Police issued a notice stating that no vehicles will be allowed to stop or park on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on March 26. To ensure smooth traffic management in the New Delhi area, no vehicles will be allowed to stop or park on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg, general entry of public will not be allowed and Vehicles found parked on the above roads will be towed and prosecuted for improper parking and disobeying legal instructions, the notice added, according to PTI. Police also asked commuters to avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg, it said. Last week, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had announced plans to 'gherao' the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday in protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Rai had also called for “mega protests” by AAP workers across the country. Arvind Kejriwal arrested The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned several times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case. The ED had summoned him nine times in this case, but he did not depose before the investigating agency. The AAP national leader is accused of soliciting bribes from liquor traders in exchange for favors. The ED also accused him of being the “kingpin and key conspirator” of the now abandoned policy. For his part, Kejriwal denied the charges and accused the BJP-led Center of “manipulating investigating agencies for political motives”. On Monday, AAP leaders decided not to celebrate the Holi festival in protest against the arrest of their organizer. Holi is not just a holiday, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of the Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year the Aam Aadmi Party has decided that we will not play with colors, we will not celebrate Holi, Atishi wrote on X.

