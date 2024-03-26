Have we abandoned the reusable coffee cup?

It was a newsworthy moment when former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became synonymous with disposable coffee cups.

While attending the Conservative Party conference in 2019, one of his aides handed Johnson a cup of coffee. Moments later, a second assistant I tore off the cup far from him.

“No disposable cups,” she whispered.

That was five years ago, when reusable coffee cups earned you the barista's approval, and single-use to-go cups warranted a critical eye from your fellow coffee lovers.

Nowadays, it is common to see people walking down the street with single-use cups (SUCs). So what happened?

During the pandemic, some cafes refused to accept reusable cups for fear of spreading Covid-19. The use of reusable coffee cups has not rebounded since.

According to Hannah Blumhardt of Takeaway Throwaways, research suggests Kiwis send more than 295 million SUCs to landfill each year.

Even compostable cups aren't as environmentally friendly as you might think.

“To be composted, they have to go to a specialized composting facility, which almost none of them do,” Blumhardt said.

Compostable cups, like regular SUCs, also contain a plastic liner.

“Research has shown that single-use coffee cups release billions of microplastics into the hot beverage they contain.”

So that's the bad news.

The good news is that New Zealand is leading the way in phasing out SUCs. The Great Barrier Island of Aotea has been SUC-free since 2023 and the alpine resort of Cardrona was the first ski area in the world to become SUC-free in 2018.

Blumhardt added: “There are more than 50 cafes in New Zealand that are completely single-use cup-free, and that number continues to grow. »

“What is rewarded is strengthened”

How to get into the habit of using reusable cups?

Clinical psychologist Samuel Clack said it's vital to make a habit actionable and specific.

“If I say to myself, 'I'm going to remember my reusable cup on Saturday and Sunday,' that's probably going to be easier to accomplish than saying, 'I'm going to use my reusable cup.' [reusable] cup more often.”

“Also, thinking about the environment and making this as simple as possible is also very helpful.”

Accessibility is also important.

“Having my KeepCup in my kitchen drawer isn't as useful as having it next to my car keys and wallet,” he said.

“Thinking about rewards…we all love rewards, and that's because what is rewarded is reinforced. So, for [using a] KeepCup, I could treat myself to a chocolate bicker.

“The last thing to remember is why we are doing this. If we can tie our habits to what is important to us, to what we value, that is a very powerful motivator,” he said. declared.

“The more people we see using reusable cups, the more likely we are to use reusable cups.

“We learn by observing, by modeling what others do.”

There are a multitude of SUC alternatives available. Many cafes have borrowing schemes like Again Again, where you pay a small deposit to borrow a cup and get it back when returned.

Cookie cups are a delicious option and unlike compostable coffee cups, they can be composted in your garden at home.

Take small steps, stay motivated and don't be like Boris.