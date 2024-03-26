President Jokowi encourages accelerated integration of national digital services





President Joko Widodo held a limited meeting with his team at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday, March 25, 2024, to discuss the transformation and integration of national digital services. Minister of Empowerment of State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan RB) Azwar Anas revealed significant progress in this area and said that Indonesia is on the threshold of a new history in the transformation of digital services. “This is the first time in history that the Republic of Indonesia is immediately moving towards integrated national digital services,” Azwar Anas said in his statement to the media team at the Presidential Palace Complex in Jakarta. Furthermore, Anas explained that President Jokowi had set priorities for nine main services that would soon be integrated into a national digital platform called INA Digital. This is a big step towards achieving effective electronic government (e-government). President Jokowi himself issued Presidential Regulation (Perpres) Number 82 of 2023 regarding the Acceleration of Digital Transformation and the Integration of National Digital Services. We have continued to move forward since Executive Order 82 was issued regarding GovTech, because it turns out we are seeing that almost all of the top 20 countries in the world with functioning electronics-based government systems have GovTech. government technologyhe explained. INA Digital, which will be managed by Peruri, aims to integrate various government services into a single portal, facilitate public access and increase interoperability between ministries and institutions. The Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform emphasized that there has been a significant increase in Indonesia's e-government index in the international arena and with the full implementation of INA Digital, it is hoped that Indonesia will be able to progress further in this ranking. Al Hamdulillah government development index “We moved up 30 places internationally, from 107th to 77th. We are optimistic that if this is done later, we will move up in our index again,” he added. Some of the services that will soon be integrated include population administration, education, health, police, social assistance and immigration. The Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform also said that the President had asked all ministries to integrate INA Digital by next May, indicating the urgency and strong commitment of the government to this digital transformation. Ultimately, it is hoped that this integration will not only facilitate access to services for the community, but also increase the efficiency and transparency of government. By emphasizing the use of modern technologies and digitalization, the Indonesian government aims to accelerate the delivery of public services that are more responsive and accountable to the public. In the future, users will no longer need to download, but only one portal for different services with SSO access (single sign-on) through the use of electronic certificates, once filled in the data from various services. “When this is completed, God willing, in May or June, to get an IKD (population digital identity), people will no longer need to go to the sub-district or village, just go “Use biometrics and they will get an IKD,” he said. .

