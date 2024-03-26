Politics
Former Chinese football president sentenced to life for 'huge' corruption
Beijing (AFP) The former president of the Chinese Football Association was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes worth $11 million, state media said Tuesday, as a A series of sports officials have been jailed for corruption.
Published on: Amended:
2 minutes
Under President Xi Jinping, a sweeping crackdown on official corruption has hit China's sports industry, particularly football, hard.
Around ten senior CFA leaders and executives, including former national team coach Li Tie, have been dismissed in recent years.
Former President Chen Xuyuan took advantage of his position at the CFA and other organizations to “illegally accept money from others totaling 81.03 million yuan ($11 million),” the official said. People's Daily, run by the Communist Party.
The bribes were “particularly enormous” and his actions “severely undermined fair competition and order,” the report said.
It has “resulted in serious consequences for the national football industry,” the statement added.
Xi is a self-confessed soccer fanatic who has said he dreams of his country hosting and winning the World Cup.
This ambition seems more distant than ever after the corruption investigation and years of disappointing results on the ground.
National captain Zhang Linpeng quit international football last week due to “disgrace” over the World Cup qualifying draw against Singapore, before reversing his decision.
“Current practices”
Chen held other positions in football before becoming CFA president from 2019 until he was investigated in February last year.
In January, Chen appeared in a television documentary confessing to accepting money from those who wanted his good graces.
“Fans can accept the fact that the state of Chinese football is bad,” Chen said in the documentary.
“But they cannot forgive corruption.”
Decisions in other major corruption cases are expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
This may be the fate of former coach Li, who was close to Chen.
The former Everton midfielder admitted in the January documentary that he arranged nearly $430,000 in bribes to get the job and also helped fix matches when he was a club coach.
“There were certain things that, at the time, were standard practice in football,” he said.
In separate corruption verdicts announced Tuesday, former senior CFA official Chen Yongliang was sentenced to 14 years in prison.
Former Chinese Super League general manager Dong Zheng has been sentenced to eight years.
State media also reported that Yu Hongchen, the former president of the Chinese Athletic Association, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the same crime.
'Breaked my heart'
Another case that caused shock waves in Chinese football and beyond was that of South Korean international footballer Son Jun-ho, arrested by Chinese authorities last May.
Beijing said at the time that the World Cup midfielder was arrested “on suspicion of accepting bribes from non-state employees”, without providing details. details.
Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Monday that he had been released and returned home.
Son played for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League and also featured in three of South Korea's four matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
His international teammate Lee Jae-sung told the media that he was grateful for Son's release.
“It broke my heart when I first heard about his detention last year,” he told a news conference in Bangkok, where South Korea will face the Thailand later Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying match.
2024 AFP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240326-former-china-football-chief-given-life-sentence-for-huge-bribery
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Former Chinese football president sentenced to life for 'huge' corruption
- President Jokowi encourages accelerated integration of national digital services
- Tory lawmakers call for stronger action against China after cyberattack | British security and counter-terrorism
- UCLA men's tennis fails to rally against Arizona in doubles
- Prop houses still recovering from Hollywood strikes – NBC Los Angeles
- Golf rounds out the action at Seahawk Intercollegiate
- “I want to play football” – Vinícius in tears because of racism
- Have we abandoned the reusable coffee cup?
- EU investigates possible violations of new digital market laws by Apple, Google and Meta
- AAP visits Prime Minister gherao Narendra Modi's house following Arvind Kejriwal's arrest today, police beef up security | Latest news India
- Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Timothy Liljegren leads the pickups to start the week
- Urban Native Era to debut with fashion show in San Francisco