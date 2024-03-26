Former Chinese football president sentenced to life for 'huge' corruption

Beijing (AFP) The former president of the Chinese Football Association was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes worth $11 million, state media said Tuesday, as a A series of sports officials have been jailed for corruption.

Under President Xi Jinping, a sweeping crackdown on official corruption has hit China's sports industry, particularly football, hard.

Around ten senior CFA leaders and executives, including former national team coach Li Tie, have been dismissed in recent years.

Former President Chen Xuyuan took advantage of his position at the CFA and other organizations to “illegally accept money from others totaling 81.03 million yuan ($11 million),” the official said. People's Daily, run by the Communist Party.

The bribes were “particularly enormous” and his actions “severely undermined fair competition and order,” the report said.

It has “resulted in serious consequences for the national football industry,” the statement added.

Xi is a self-confessed soccer fanatic who has said he dreams of his country hosting and winning the World Cup.

This ambition seems more distant than ever after the corruption investigation and years of disappointing results on the ground.

National captain Zhang Linpeng quit international football last week due to “disgrace” over the World Cup qualifying draw against Singapore, before reversing his decision.

“Current practices”

Chen held other positions in football before becoming CFA president from 2019 until he was investigated in February last year.

In January, Chen appeared in a television documentary confessing to accepting money from those who wanted his good graces.

“Fans can accept the fact that the state of Chinese football is bad,” Chen said in the documentary.

“But they cannot forgive corruption.”

Decisions in other major corruption cases are expected to be announced on Tuesday, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

This may be the fate of former coach Li, who was close to Chen.

The former Everton midfielder admitted in the January documentary that he arranged nearly $430,000 in bribes to get the job and also helped fix matches when he was a club coach.

“There were certain things that, at the time, were standard practice in football,” he said.

In separate corruption verdicts announced Tuesday, former senior CFA official Chen Yongliang was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Former Chinese Super League general manager Dong Zheng has been sentenced to eight years.

State media also reported that Yu Hongchen, the former president of the Chinese Athletic Association, was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the same crime.

'Breaked my heart'

Another case that caused shock waves in Chinese football and beyond was that of South Korean international footballer Son Jun-ho, arrested by Chinese authorities last May.

Beijing said at the time that the World Cup midfielder was arrested “on suspicion of accepting bribes from non-state employees”, without providing details. details.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Monday that he had been released and returned home.

Son played for Shandong Taishan in the Chinese Super League and also featured in three of South Korea's four matches at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

His international teammate Lee Jae-sung told the media that he was grateful for Son's release.

“It broke my heart when I first heard about his detention last year,” he told a news conference in Bangkok, where South Korea will face the Thailand later Tuesday in a World Cup qualifying match.

2024 AFP