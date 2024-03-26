AAP at PM Gherao Modis' home and US SC hearing on abortion pills

The AAP plans to gherao PM Narendra Modis residence to protest against the arrest of their leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a major case on the availability of abortion pills that will have broad implications. Here's what's likely to happen during the day

Holi is over and so is the long weekend. We must now prepare for Tuesday (March 26), which will bring big developments.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is considering gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modis residence after the arrest of their leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last week.

In the United States, the Supreme Court will hear a major case on the availability of widely used abortion pills. The ruling is expected to impact millions of women across America.

Here's all this and more that's expected to make headlines throughout the day.

PAA to gherao PM Residence

The AAP earlier said it would protest against the arrest of CM Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a corruption case linked to the abandoned Delhi excise case. The party launched a four-day protest plan last week to condemn the arrest of its leaders.

As part of this plan, the AAP gherao Modis residence today. Kejriwals party has been holding protests in recent days.

The Delhi CM's arrest was criticized by opposition leaders, who took aim at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre. The development comes just weeks before India heads into a crucial general election.

AAP workers protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Bengaluru on March 22, 2024. PTI file photo

Kejriwal's party filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against his arrest and against a lower court order granting his custody to the ED for seven days. However, the court declined an emergency hearing, saying it would resume the case on Wednesday.

Hearing before the Supreme Court of the United States

The U.S. Supreme Court, which struck down the constitutional right to abortion in 2022, will hear this crucial question again. Opponents of abortion seek to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone. Any decision in favor of this has broad implications for the scientific authority of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

US President Joe Biden's administration is appealing a lower court order that would reverse FDA actions in 2016 and 2021 that made it easier to access mifepristone, the first of two pills used in medication abortions .

Demonstrators march through downtown Amarillo, Texas, to protest a lawsuit seeking to ban the abortion drug mifepristone, February 11, 2023. AP File Photo

Although a decision is expected by summer, it would have broad implications for women seeking to end their pregnancies as well as the FDA's authority over drug safety.

Indo-American tri-service exercise

The Indian and US Navies will begin the maritime phase of the tri-service bilateral Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) exercise, Tiger Triumph – 24, from today.

This phase, which will end on March 31, will see the naval forces of the two countries establish a joint command and control center as well as a joint relief and medical camp.

The port phase of the exercise was conducted from March 18 to 25 at Visakhapatnam. According to a press release from the Ministry of Defense, this phase included pre-departure discussions, expert exchanges on professional topics and deliberations on procedures for planning and executing various tasks.

Shiv Sena (UBT) to release list of LS nominees

The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction is expected to declare its Lok Sabha candidates for Maharashtra today. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut yesterday said the party would reveal its candidates after a final round of discussions with its Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies.

He said the party would release the first list of around 14 to 15 candidates for the general elections.

The Congress has already nominated 12 candidates for the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections. The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), another ally of the MVA, has reportedly finalized the names of six candidates who will contest the Lok Sabha elections and is expected to make the announcement soon.

IPL 2024: CSK vs GT in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadus. The match will feature two new captains, Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Gaikwad bagged the captaincy role after Mahendra Singh Dhoni resigned as skipper on the eve of CSK's opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. CSK registered a six-wicket win against RCB.

Chennai Super Kings won their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru during the Indian Premier League cricket tournament in Chennai on March 23, 2024. AP File Photo

At 24, Gill is the youngest captain in the IPL. GT beat Mumbai Indians on Sunday, with the latter maintaining their tradition of losing the opening match since 2012.

Now these two new captains have the opportunity to show their courage.