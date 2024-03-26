Today's main events: AAP at Gherao PM Modi's residence; Shiv Sena to release first list of candidates and more

Today's Top Stories: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Atishi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the arrest of party chief Arvind Kejriwal over an alleged drug policy case 'alcohol. The case revolves around alleged irregularities and money laundering associated with the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy 2022, which was later cancelled.

Here are the main events of the day:

Kejriwal's arrest: AAP at Prime Minister Gherao Modi's residence

Delhi Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Monday said the party would hold a protest at Prime Minister Narendra Modis residence on March 26.

On Saturday at 10 am, all AAP MPs, advisors, office bearers and representatives of the INDIA bloc will take the pledge to save democracy. We will gather at Shaheedi Park on Saturday, the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev,” the Delhi minister said. Read here.

LS Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) 1st list of candidates today

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Sanjay Raut on Monday announced that the party's initial list of candidates for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be officially unveiled on March 26.

The list, representing the opposition party led by Uddhav Thackeray and member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the state, is expected to include around 16 names.

The (first) list of the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be declared tomorrow (March 26). We will declare candidates for 15-16 seats tomorrow,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

SSC extends application deadline for Phase XII/2024 to March 26

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for receipt of online applications for Phase XII/2024/Selection Posts till March 26, 2024, at 11 p.m.

Furthermore, the SSC has issued a crucial notification regarding recruitment for various posts under Phase XII/2024/Selection Posts. The online application and payment form correction window will be available from March 30, 2024 to April 1, 2024, until 11:00 p.m.

SRM Contractors IPO Opens Today

The SRM Contractors IPO is expected to open for subscription on Tuesday.

SRM Contractors is an engineering company engaged in various civil construction projects in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Their expertise encompasses a wide range of projects, including highway construction, bridge construction, tunnel construction, slope stabilization projects, and other smaller-scale initiatives. Read here.

Assam: BJP Sarbananda Sonowal likely to file nomination for Dibrugarh

Sarbananda Sonowal, the BJP candidate, is expected to submit his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency on March 26, accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The last date for filing nominations is March 27, as per the Electoral Code of Conduct in force following the announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Anurag Goel, Chief Electoral Officer of Assams, made several important announcements at a press conference in Dispur on March 17.

Elections in Assam will be held in three phases to ensure a fair and orderly democratic process. The first phase is scheduled for April 19, and the official election notification is expected to be released on March 20. March 27 is the deadline for submission of applications, followed by consideration of applications from March 28 and the deadline for withdrawal of applications on March 28. March 30.

Vivos X Fold 3 Series Foldable Bundle to Be Unveiled in China Today

Vivo is preparing to introduce the X Fold 3 in China, with rumors suggesting the phone will come in two variants, the Fold 3 and the Fold 3 Pro.

Vivo has officially announced the launch of the Vivo X Fold 3 series in China on its website. The grand unveiling will take place on March 26, starting at 7 p.m. local time (4:30 p.m. IST) at the Shanghai World Expo Center.

Other major events today include:

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan to start 21-day bus yatra

Haryana: Mustard procurement to begin

India: Poco C61 will be launched today in India

United States: Apple today introduces the next-generation iPad Pro and iPad Air

Stage alert!

Livemint Tops Charts as World's Fastest Growing News Site Click here learn more.

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Published: Mar 26, 2024, 07:08 AM IST

Topics that might interest you

