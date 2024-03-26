Donald Trump says it's time for Israel to end the war in Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News





The US presidential candidate said the October 7 Hamas attack was brutal, but Israel is now losing international support.

Donald Trump, former US president and Republican candidate in the November US elections, has warned Israel that it is losing international support and should end its war in Gaza.

Trump said that while he would have responded the same way Israel did after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, in which more than 1,000 people were killed and more than 200 captured, it was time to put end to the conflict.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began bombing the territory almost six months ago.

You must end your war, Trump told the Israel Hayom newspaper in an interview that the right-wing newspaper said was recorded over the weekend. You have to finish it, you have to do it.

Trump's comments came after the United Nations Security Council voted in favor of an immediate ceasefire. The measure passed after Washington abstained instead of using its veto.

Israel has said it will continue its offensive until Hamas is destroyed and remaining prisoners are freed, and wants to push into the southern Gaza town of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have found refuge. The project has raised concerns in the United States.

Israel has to be very careful, because you lose a lot of the world, you lose a lot of support, Trump said in the interview.

Trump often presents himself as a supporter of Israel, highlighting his decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem and his administration's role in negotiating the 2020 Abraham Accords, which saw Arab countries including the Arab Emirates United States and Bahrain, normalize their relations with Israel.

Palestinians have long opposed such policies.

