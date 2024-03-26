Ex-President Ma hopes to meet 'old friend' Xi on China trip (Help)





Taipei, March 26 (CNA) An aide to former President Ma Ying-jeou () on Tuesday raised the possibility of a meeting between Ma and Chinese leader Xi Jinping () during his upcoming trip to China. In a radio interview, the director of the Ma Ying-jeou Culture and Education Foundation, Hsiao Hsu-tsen, said that Ma was currently just an “ordinary citizen”, having left the presidency eight years ago and holding no position in government or politics. But based on the important story Ma and Xi wrote together in 2015, Ma “of course hopes there will be an opportunity to see an old friend again,” Hsiao said. Asked whether arrangements were being made for such a meeting, Hsiao said only that, like the media, he “hoped” it would take place. However, since the delegation will be guests, the exact arrangements are left to the Chinese side as host, he said. Ma, who served as president from 2008 to 2016, held a historic meeting with Xi in Singapore in 2015, marking the first meeting of leaders from both sides of the Taiwan Strait since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. Ma also became the first former president of Taiwan to visit China last spring, and on Monday his foundation announced that he planned to lead another student delegation to the country from April 1-11. According to the foundation, the delegation will visit businesses, visit sites of Chinese historical and cultural significance and have exchanges with university students in Guangdong and Shaanxi provinces as well as in Beijing. The fact that this trip, unlike the previous one, included a stopover in Beijing has given rise to speculation in Taiwanese media that a second Ma-Xi meeting may be in the works. In response to Ma's planned visit, Prime Minister Chen Chien-jen said Tuesday that he “respects” the former president's right to do so as a private citizen. Chen said he nevertheless hoped that during his trip, Ma would act in a way that meets the expectations of the Taiwanese public on issues related to sovereignty, democracy and the rule of law. Separately, Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (Taiwan People's Party) told reporters that he was not opposed to Ma's visit, provided it was carried out on the basis of “human dignity.” and parity. (By Liu Kuan-ting, Wang Yang-yu, Chen Chun-hua and Matthew Mazzetta) Final article/ls

