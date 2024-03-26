Ties between China and Dominica are a model of South-South cooperation, Xi tells Dominican PM





The key to the healthy development of relations between China and Dominica lies in a high level of mutual political trust, as well as mutual understanding and support on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, he said. he indicates. China firmly supports the Dominican people in pursuing a development path suited to their national conditions and is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges and experience sharing in governance. Xi tells Latin America and Caribbean that China will take relations into new era Xi said China supports Dominica in playing an active role in international and regional affairs and is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation to deepen South-South cooperation and safeguard the common interests of developing countries. He added that Beijing attaches great importance to the concerns of developing island countries on climate change. Xi called on Dominica to board China's fast modernization train and expand economic and trade cooperation, as well as in areas such as infrastructure construction, agriculture and health. Skerrit, Dominica's ruler for 20 years, responded that his country hoped for close communication and coordination with China in international affairs. Dominica is willing to continue to play an active role in promoting the development of relations between Caribbean countries and China and looks forward to close communication and coordination with China in international affairs, he said. . The last meeting between Xi and Skerrit took place in Trindad and Tobago in 2013. The two had a telephone conversation in January 2021, when Xi pledged China's support for Dominica's fight against Covid-19 through affordable and accessible vaccines. 30:18 Why Taiwan is a matter of life and death for China: Cui Tiankai on US-China tensions Why Taiwan is a matter of life and death for China: Cui Tiankai on US-China tensions In January, Dominica affirmed its support for the one-China policy following the presidential election in Taiwan, which Beijing is determined to bring under mainland control. Most countries do not consider Taiwan to be an independent country. China and Dominica signed a memorandum of understanding in 2018 as part of Beijing's massive global infrastructure program, the Belt and Road Initiative. Trade volumes between the two countries have also soared in recent years. Last year, bilateral trade reached $73.556 million, an increase of 111.5 percent year-on-year, with Chinese exports to Dominica amounting to $72.857 million, an increase of 112.2 percent. percent from the previous year, according to Chinese customs data. China foils US moves in Latin America, senators warn Earlier on Monday, Skerrit also spoke with his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, who invited Dominica and neighboring countries to participate in the 4th China-Caribbean Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum. Their active participation will open up broader prospects for economic and trade cooperation between China and the Caribbean, said Li. He also expressed China's support for Chinese companies investing and setting up businesses in Dominica. Li said China hopes to strengthen its Belt and Road cooperation with Dominica, while creating new cooperation highlights in areas such as new energy, digital economy and economic maritime.

