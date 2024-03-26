Jokowi increasingly unstoppable?

Listen to this article:

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reportedly asked Prabowo Subianto for a number of ministerial positions. Could it be that Jokowi becomes even more unstoppable?

Javanese culture contains many values ​​and principles that can be applied in everyday life. One of them is the Javanese proverb listed at the beginning of the article.

Sentence summoning chakra literally means a spinning wheel. Circular in shape, the wheel will rotate continuously as long as a force moves it.

However, this proverb also has a metaphorical meaning. Indirectly, the chakra calls explains how the wheel of life keeps turning. Sometimes someone will be at the top and also at the bottom.

However, this proverb also reminds us that what you do today will have consequences in the future. In another sense, the actions taken will also affect the fate of a person.

This is not impossible, it also includes political actions. As is known, presidential candidate (capres) number two, Prabowo Subianto, and his vice-presidential candidate (cawapres), Gibran Rakabuming Raka, were announced winners of the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres) by the Commission general election (KPU) in March. 20 2024 yesterday.

The results of the 2024 presidential election will certainly have an impact on chakra the future life of this nation and this State. One of the destinies of this country will be determined by politicians and who will lead the government in the future.

Along the same lines, another dynamic is occurring: the determination of the allocation of ministerial seats within the Prabowo government. The General Chairman (Ketum) of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, for example, began discussing the allocation of seats to his party, which is one of the members of the Prabowo-Gibran coalition.

Not only Airlangga, but an individual would also demand a ministerial seat in Prabowo. This would be President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran's father.

Jokowi reportedly requested at least four to five ministerial seats for a number of names that had been groomed, such as Bahlil Lahadalia, currently Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who occupies currently serving as Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM). as National Police Chief, and Pratikno who is currently Minister of State (Mensesneg).

Aside from ministerial positions, Jokowi's youngest son Kaesang Pangarep is also rumored to be in preparation for a certain position. Kaesang, who is now PSI president, is expected to run in the 2024 regional elections (Pilkada).

It is not impossible that if these rumors are true, it indicates how the power politics of the Javanese elite is still very dominant in modern Indonesian politics.

But why does all this happen? Could it be that the president's power is becoming more and more unstoppable?

Jokowi looks like Tribhuwana?

When talking about the power patterns in Javanese political culture, it would be incomplete if we did not talk about the history of the kingdoms and their power patterns. One of the things that can be discussed in this regard is the kingdom of Majapahit which was founded in the archipelago in 1293-1527 AD.

This kingdom began to enter its golden age in the 14th century, when Maharani Tribhuwana Wijayatunggadewi came to power. Around this time, Majapahit is said to have started to expand into many areas.

In 1334, the Maharani crowned Gadjah Mada governor of Majapahit. Gadjah Mada also pronounced his famous Palapa Oath, an oath of unification of the archipelago, when Tribhuwana came to power.

However, Tribhuwana eventually decided to abdicate and prepare his son, Hayam Wuruk, to continue his leadership in 1350. To make this happen, Tribhuwana finally handed over Hayam Wuruk to be guided by Gadjah Mada.

This is not impossible, it is consistent with the Javanese political power model of maintaining status and power. In his book entitled J.Ava at the time of the revolution: occupation and resistance, 1944-1946Benedict Richard O'Gorman Anderson explains that there are several means used by the Javanese elite to maintain power.

One solution is to maintain control over the political structure. It is possible that Tribhuwana also did this by entrusting the preparation of control of this structure to Hayam Wuruk and Gadjah Mada.

It's not impossible, something similar is happening now. Jokowi is currently preparing Gibran through his governor, Prabowo. When referring to Anderson's book, political maneuvers like this appear to be an attempt to maintain control over the existing political structure, for example to continue Jokowi's policies in the future.

However, of course, this attempt at Javanese-style political power was not without resistance. Many parties are beginning to question the president's perceived widening of the political race.

Gibran could be the first step. But will it stop there? Is it possible that efforts to control this political structure will continue, for example by placing certain people in Prabowo's government?

Jokowi unstoppable?

This day took place on September 30, 1938. At that time, the leaders of European countries were meeting in Munich, Germany, namely the Prime Minister of Great Britain Neville Chamberlain, the Prime Minister of France Edward Daladier, the Chancellor of the Germany's Adolf Hitler and Italian Prime Minister Benito Mussolini.

At this time, England and France decided to give in to put an end to the aggression of Nazi Germany. The agreement ultimately gave Nazi Germany a region called the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia.

The goal was actually noble: to put an end to the aggressiveness of Nazi Germany. The hope was that Nazi Germany under Hitler would stop invading other European countries.

However, the policy appeasement this turned out to be false. Hitler actually continued his invasion with complete control of Czechoslovakia. Nazi Germany invaded and eventually occupied Prague in 1939.

Referring to the explanation by Norrin M. Ripsman and Jack S. Levy in their article entitled Wishful Thinking or Buying Time? The logic of British appeasement in the 1930s, appeasement this ultimately failed because Hitler had more aggressive ambitions.

So, what about in Indonesia? Is Gibran enough to be one? appeasement for political ambitions, says Jokowi?GOOD, it all comes down to the measure of political ambition. What is clear is that if this ambition boils over, it is not impossible that political influence and maneuvering will become more and more unstoppable. (A43)