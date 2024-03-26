Jokowi manages 147 km of regional roads in Central Sulawesi





Jokowi noted that the government will continue to ensure equal infrastructure development across the country. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday inaugurated regional roads spread across nine districts and cities in Central Sulawesi Province, through the implementation of the Presidential Instruction (Inpres) for Regional Roads . “Today, I inaugurate the regional roads in Central Sulawesi province as part of the implementation of the presidential instruction on regional roads,” he remarked in Salakan, Sulawesi district. Banggai Islands, followed by Jakarta. The presidential instruction includes the construction of 15 roads with a total length of 147 kilometers, with a budget of 330 billion rupees spread across nine districts and cities. Jokowi noted that the government will continue to ensure equal infrastructure development across the country. “In other provinces, we will also check the implementation of this instruction,” Jokowi added. The inauguration of the road was well received by local residents, including Christians. “We are grateful that the program led by President Jokowi and his administration is being felt, including this infrastructure development,” he noted. Another resident, Reynold, said the road has made traveling to school safer and more comfortable. “Having this road is extraordinary for us, for the people of the Banggai Islands district, because we can use this road without fear of getting hurt,” he stressed. Another student, Joshua, also said that improving roads increases safety and comfort, especially for motorcyclists. “Previously, the road had some holes, (but) with this repair, the safety of road users can increase,” he noted. The people of the region warmly welcomed the president during his visit. “Thank you, Mr. President, for visiting the Banggai Islands district despite your busy schedules,” Christian said. Also accompanying the head of state during the inauguration. Related news: Government prepares 15 trillion rupees for repairing regional roads in 2024

Related news: Government prepares 15 trillion rupees for repairing regional roads in 2024

Editor: Arie Novarina

Copyright © ANTARA 2024

