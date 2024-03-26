Should the Rwandan project be abandoned in favor of alternative projects for migrants? Join the independent debate





Two years and 370 million later, the Rwanda plan launched by Priti Patel and Boris Johnson remains stuck in parliamentary purgatory, facing a constant barrage of amendments and counter-amendments from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the House of the Lords. In Mr Sunak's latest setback, his peers voted on March 20 that the government's bill should take due account of international law and that the UK-Rwanda treaty should be fully implemented before the start of flights. With so much back and forth over the Rwanda project, we want to know if you think these plans are the best way to tackle the challenges facing the UK asylum system. And even if this project were finally implemented, is sending asylum seekers to Kigali the best way to deal with the small boat crisis? It has previously been reported that Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer is considering detailed plans for a so-called offshoring programme, as he seeks to deter Conservative attacks on a Labor alternative to the Rwanda plan. The plan would allow migrants to have their asylum applications processed abroad, with successful applicants allowed to come to the UK. But would you support this approach? At the same time, the Public Policy Research Institute also presented an alternative proposal to the Rwandan government's impractical and expensive project, including the launch of a one-time refugee visa, especially for Afghans, allowing them to apply for temporary permission to enter the UK via embassies in other countries. country, thereby reducing the need to cross the Channel. At the same time, the IPPR called for renewed collaboration with European countries to jointly combat migrant smuggling, resolve immigration issues in northern France and develop mutual agreements on the processing of asylum applications.

