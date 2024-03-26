Trump urges Israel to 'end' Gaza offensive, warns of dwindling global support





Former President Donald Trump said he would have reacted the same way as Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7, but urged the country to end its offensive in Gaza and be done with it, emphasizing guard against diminishing international support.

You must finish your war. You have to finish it. It must be done, he said in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom. We must achieve peace. You can't let that happen, and I will say Israel has to be very careful because you're losing a lot of the world. You lose a lot of support.

Trump, who earlier this month became the Republican Party's presumptive nominee, has drawn global criticism of the Israeli offensive, even as he has repeatedly attacked President Joe's handling of the conflict Biden.

According to the newspaper's transcript of the interview, Trump said Israel had made a very serious mistake by releasing photos and videos of its Gaza offensive, saying the country's public image was in ruins. A shared video of the interview does not show these comments.

It's a terrible portrait. This is a very bad image for the world, Trump said. I think Israel wanted to show that it's hard, but sometimes you shouldn't do that.

The Israel Hayom newspaper is widely considered the mouthpiece of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Shortly after the attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people and took 250 hostages, Trump denounced Netanyahu for allegedly letting him down while he was at the White House. He also said Netanyahu was unprepared for a deadly incursion from Gaza.

More than 30,000 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-ruled territory's health ministry.

Trump also again suggested that American Jews were wrong to support Democrats, days after being criticized by some Jewish advocates for claiming that Jewish Democrats were disloyal to their religion. He alleged that Biden supported the enemy.

