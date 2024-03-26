Trump's $175 million bond lifeline called an absolute travesty as Truth Social hits Wall Street today: Latest





Donald Trump appears in New York court to be heard in hush money case

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump had a day of mixed fortune in the courtroom Monday as the judge presiding over his Manhattan hush money case ruled the trial can proceed as scheduled with jury selection on April 15 while a New York appeals court handed him a major victory on the day his $464 million fraud bail was due.

Mr. Trump attended the preliminary hearing in the hush money case and said afterward that he would have no problem testifying, adding that he hoped to become more popular if ultimately convicted guilty, because his supporters know that the accusation against him is a hoax.

Meanwhile, the Republican presidential candidate was unexpectedly granted a 10-day extension to pay $175 million of the total fraud judgment against him, as the deadline for that payment approached.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he is worth billions of dollars, but that much of that value is tied to the Trump Organization and its real estate holdings that build his brand.

New York Attorney General Letitia James responded by saying the defendant still faces accountability for his staggering fraud.

On Tuesday, its Truth Social platform will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange as a public company.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1711446337 Trump's latest gaffe-ridden press conference sees him forgetting New York governor's name

After exiting Judge Mercans' courtroom, Trump spoke briefly to reporters.

He then held a rambling news conference at his nearby 40 Wall Street property that could yet be seized by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a gathering that was riddled with errors and controversial statements, some of which you can see for yourself below.

You can't hold an election in the middle of a political season, he says, before committing to bringing crime back to public order.

Here's Mike Bedigan's summary, starting with Trump's confusion over who precisely the current governor of New York is.

Joe SommerladMarch 26, 2024 09:45

1711444537Recap: Trumps New York hush money case set to go to trial April 15.

Monday's other big news saw Judge Juan Merchan, presiding over his secret trial in Manhattan, hold a preliminary hearing to consider the impact on the already delayed proceedings of a huge release of 100,000 fresh documents potentially relevant to the trial . case.

In other less positive news for the candidate, Judge Merchan chose to continue jury selection on Monday, April 15.

Trump was there to hear this in person, as was our own Alex Woodward who submitted this report.

Joe SommerladMarch 26, 2024 09:15

1711442737Recap: Trump gets last-minute lifeline as appeals court reduces bail for trial fraud

If you're just joining us, here's a recap of yesterday's two major developments versus another wild development in Trump World.

First, a New York appeals court granted the Republican presidential candidate a 10-day extension to obtain part of the $464 million bail he was ordered to post, after the he former president reported that he was having difficulty raising the money.

The five-judge court said the former president could have more than a week to obtain just $175 million while he awaits a decision in his appeal of Judge Arthur Engoron's ruling in the civil fraud case .

The move is a victory for Trump who initially had until Monday to find ways to post the $464 million bond to prevent New York Attorney General Letitia James from seizing his properties.

Although the businessman often boasted about his net worth, he seemed to have difficulty finding a way to post the bail.

Judge Engoron fined Trump, his adult sons and former Trump Organization executives $454 million after finding them responsible for conspiring to inflate his net worth to obtain favorable terms insurers and banks on its properties.

Ariana Baio has the whole story.

Joe SommerladMarch 26, 2024 8:45 am

1711436400Trump social media company to start trading on Nasdaq this week: AP

Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is the social networking site Truth Social, will begin trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Tuesday.

Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a merger deal with Trump's media company in a vote Friday.

Trump Media & Technology Group common stock will trade under the symbol DJT.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to own most of the combined company, nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital Worlds' Friday closing stock price of $36.94, and the total value of its stake could be nearly $3 billion.

Kelly RissmanMarch 26, 2024 07:00

1711432800WATCH: Trump falsely claims Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New YorkTrump falsely claims Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New York

Kelly RissmanMarch 26, 2024 06:00

1711429200Trump calls on Israel to end war in Gaza

In an interview with Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the former president said he watched images every night of bombs being dropped on residential buildings in Gaza, calling it a grave mistake.

You must finish your war… You must finish it. And I'm sure you will. And we have to find peace, we can't let this happen. And I will say that Israel has to be very careful, because you lose a lot of the world, you lose a lot of support, he told the newspaper.

The former president has refrained from making recurring comments on the war since the October 7 Hamas attacks and the Israeli response that followed. The comments represent his most forceful intervention yet on the issue, ahead of an expected vote at the United Nations Security Council later today, which is expected to require a ceasefire in Gaza.

Kelly RissmanMarch 26, 2024 05:00

1711425600How did Trump end up in this difficult financial situation?

Ms. James first filed a civil suit against the Trump Organization in September 2022, suing Donald Trump, his three eldest children Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump (who was later excluded), former CFO Allen Weisselberg, former comptroller Jeffrey McConney. and ten related companies alleging that they engaged in financial fraud by habitually misrepresenting the value of their properties to potential lenders and tax officials to obtain monetary gain.

Judge Engoron duly presided over an 11-week jury trial between October and December, at the end of which the defendants were found liable for fraud and ordered to disgorge their ill-gotten gains.

On February 16, the judge issued a 92-page ruling in favor of Ms. James, in which he found that the defendants had failed to accept responsibility or imposed internal controls to prevent future recurrences and accused them of having submitted blatantly false financial data in order to borrow more. and at lower prices.

In addition to ordering the massive refund, he banned Mr. Trump from running a business in New York for three years and his sons for two years.

Joe SommerladMarch 26, 2024 04:00

1711424604The judge sets the trial date in silence

The secret trial, which was originally scheduled to begin with jury selection on March 25, will mark the first of four criminal trials against him, and the first-ever criminal trial against a current or former U.S. president.

Mr. Trump arrived Monday for another preliminary hearing in a 15th-floor Manhattan courtroom as his lawyers prepared to argue allegations of misconduct by the Manhattan district attorney's office before New York Judge Juan Merchan.

The judge dismissed the charges and set a trial date for Monday, April 15. Jury selection will begin that week.

Mr. Trump's lawyers have indicated they plan to file a motion to appeal the schedule.

This is very good, said Judge Merchan. See you all on the 15th.

Alex Woodward has the whole story…

Kelly RissmanMarch 26, 2024 03:43

1711422024WATCH: Trump falsely claims that Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New YorkTrump falsely claims that Andrew Cuomo is the current governor of New York

Kelly RissmanMarch 26, 2024 03:00

1711420224

New York Attorney General Letitia James has the right to begin freezing Mr. Trump's bank accounts and seizing his real estate assets if he does not get bail on time.

On Monday, a panel of state Appellate Division judges granted the former president a reduced bail amount from $464 million to $175 million that Mr. Trump must pay, in addition to a extension of 10 days so that he can pay it.

The stakes nevertheless remain for Mr. Trump. If he fails to obtain bail within the new deadline, Ms James can take action. And on his list of properties to grab could be his namesake, Trump Tower, the Fifth Avenue skyscraper that has been an integral part of the businessman's glitzy personal brand for several decades.

Joe Sommerlad looks back at all the memorable moments Trump Tower has had, from being home to The Apprentice to becoming the launching pad for Mr. Trump's 2016 candidacy.

Kelly RissmanMarch 26, 2024 02:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-today-blog-2024-b2518536.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos