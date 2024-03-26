China's Xi Jinping to meet US leaders on Wednesday, sources say

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) –Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with U.S. business leaders in Beijing on Wednesday, according to three sources familiar with the matter, following his November dinner with U.S. investors in San Francisco.

The meeting was proposed by the CEO of the American insurer Chubb. CB.BN, Evan Greenberg, said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter. Other participants include Stephen Orlins, chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations, and Craig Allen, chairman of the US-China Business Council.

The meeting was first reported by the Wall Street Journal last week.

The meeting is not part of the agenda of the China Development Forum, held in Beijing on March 24-25, two sources said, and was deliberately scheduled for Wednesday to separate it from the forum high-level meeting bringing together senior foreign leaders and Chinese leaders.

China's State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The officials who spoke at the opening of forum this weekend, he expressed confidence in China's ability to achieve its economic goals, including growth of around 5% this year, and pledged more support for businesses in strategically important sectors, a area that Xi called “new productive forces.”

In November, Xi told US business leaders in San Francisco, that China is willing to become a partner and friend of the United States, and that there are many opportunities for cooperation, with the aim of overcoming China's difficulties in attracting foreign investment.

Reporting by Joe Cash and Antoni Slodkowski; Published by Lincoln Feast.