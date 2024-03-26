The popularity gap has widened since 2019. It's late for the Cong MP to catch up

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, election campaigning is in full swing. The two main parties, the Congress and the BJP, announce their lists of candidates and exchange barbs. The BJP recently picked up on Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remark, and the Congress targeted the BJP for alleged extortion through election deposits. The Congress held a press conference to highlight that it lacks funds to contest the elections due to frozen accounts. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of alleged money laundering linked to Delhi's liquor policy, now withdrawn.

General elections are increasingly presidential in style in India, and the leadership factor plays a key role. As the BJP-led NDA seeks votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is no clarity on the face of the Prime Minister from the Congress or the INDIA bloc. Despite this, Rahul Gandhi is considered the main challenger to Prime Minister Modi.

A majority of voters in C-Voter's February 2024 Mood of the Nation survey said they believe Rahul Gandhi is best suited to lead INDIA. He received 21 per cent of the total votes to become the first choice to lead the opposition camp, followed by Kejriwal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee at 17 per cent each.

While 55% want to see Modi as Prime Minister according to the same survey, only 14% want to see Rahul as Prime Minister. This shows that Modi enjoys a huge lead of 41 percentage points.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 37% of people voted based on the Prime Minister's face. The leadership factor alone gives a huge boost to the BJP, with a lead of 15% (41% * 37% who vote against the Prime Minister). The Congress was behind the BJP by 18% in 2019, and this factor alone accounts for the majority of the lead (80%+).

Modi versus Rahul: the popularity gap

The popularity gap between Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi has moved in cycles over the last ten years. If you see the trend, Rahul's ratings closest to Modi's were just before the 2019 elections, after the Congress party's 3-0 victory in the Hindi heartland – MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – and during the Covid pandemic period.

In January 2017, just after demonetization, the gap between Rahul and Modi was the highest, at 55 percentage points, with 65% of respondents wanting to see Modi as prime minister compared to just 10% for Rahul.

In January 2019, before the Balakot airstrikes, 46% of respondents wanted to see Modi as prime minister, compared to 34% for Rahul, a lead of just 12 percentage points. The Congress party gained some momentum after stopping the BJP from forming a government in Karnataka and defeating incumbent BJP governments in three states.

After the BJP's resounding victory in 2019, with 303 seats, the gap widened further to reach 55%. PM Modi's ratings fell 24% during Covid due to lives lost, lack of oxygen and lockdowns.

Its ratings skyrocketed again post-Covid due to vaccination and economic recovery measures (2.3 times), reaching levels of 55% in February 2024. During the same period, ratings of Rahul Gandhi rose less than 5% to current levels of 14%.

The average gap between Modi and Rahul is between 30-35%. This means that the current gap of 41% is higher than the average gap over the last 10 years.

Rahul was unable to reap the benefits of Bharat Jodo Yatra 1.0, resulting in a slight bump as he failed to maintain his momentum. Rahul's best marks were 34% and now they are reduced to less than half, at 14%. Modi's best ratings were 66% and have now fallen to 55%.

Not much time left for Rahul Gandhi to close the gap

It is also important to understand why this happens. For the post of Prime Minister, people look for experience in administration or governance, which Rahul lacks. People also look for legislative performance, which is not exemplary in the case of the Congress leader. Apart from this, people are looking for development in the candidate's own constituency – Amethi, which Rahul represented for three consecutive terms before losing to Smriti Irani in 2019, is by no means a model constituency.

A survey conducted by CSDS among Delhi University students showed some interesting insights into why people like Modi and Rahul.

The top 5 reasons why people like Modi are his 'oratory skills', 'politics', 'charisma', 'improving India's image internationally', 'political vision and administration”.

In Rahul's case, the top five things working in his favor are his 'secular/inclusive' approach, 'determination', 'hard work', 'education levels' and 'changed image'.

With just over two months to go before the last polling date, there is not much time left for Rahul Gandhi to close the gap. His grades may not see a significant increase in the next couple of months. The party must pin its hopes on some external factors that could lead to a decline in Modi's popularity. But it will not be under their control.

As one keen Congress watcher remarked during a televised debate, “Congress believes in God more than in data.”

The author is a political commentator.

