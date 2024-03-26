Ahmedabad crowd crosses the line: Castist insults hurled at Hardik Pandya give a bad image to the Narendra Modi Stadium | Cricket News





The Ahmedabad crowd crosses the line: the casteist insults hurled at Hardik Pandya give a bad image to the Narendra Modi Stadium. (IPL/AP/Twitter) THE Ahmedabad The crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium is slowly but surely making a name for itself, but certainly not for the right reasons. Remember the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia, where around 1 lakh 30,000 people, clad in blue, were silenced by a dominant Australian team. It doesn't matter if your team is not at its best, but you have to continue to support them. But what also irked many people was their unruly behavior towards the opposition, accusing them of disrespecting the Australian team and match officials. But it seemed to be going from bad to worse, and this was visible when Hardik Pandya made his much-awaited return to Ahmedabad as MI captain. It was a hostile homecoming for Hardik, and he was greeted with a barrage of boos. While it is understandable to express disappointment over a player's decision, videos have emerged showing caste slurs being thrown at Hardik. Multiple videos have shown that when Pandya walks to the locker room, he is confronted with chants of “chhapri” – a derogatory term used as casual slang that suggests a person is of a lower class, uneducated, or has poor taste. This association with a specific caste group is what makes it offensive. Using “chhapri” as an insult, it reinforces negative stereotypes about a particular caste and its social status. A simple Google search will tell you that ” ithhapri» refers to the Chapparband caste, whose job is to repair roofs and temporary huts. Surprisingly, this word was not limited to the stadium, as the same word was common above X. This shows the lack of awareness among the general Indian public. Sometimes people may use “chhapri” without knowing its caste connotations and this can happen if the term has become normalized in common parlance without understanding its origin. A change on the ground is therefore necessary. Even though the Narendra Modi Stadium has state-of-the-art facilities and a rich cricketing history, the concerns raised over crowd behavior are justified. From excessive chanting and jeering to disruptive behavior during the game, the fans' behavior has raised eyebrows among cricket fans and officials alike. With reputations on the line, tackling the problem of unruly behavior is of the utmost importance and will require a comprehensive effort from all stakeholders involved, including stadium authorities, law enforcement and cricket organizations. Spectator awareness, stricter security measures, increased monitoring and probably enforcement of a spectator code of conduct seem to be the need of the hour.

