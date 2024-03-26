Palace refuses Jokowi to participate in Prabowo-Gibran cabinet





Bisnis.comJAKARTA – The Presidential Palace denies that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was involved in the formation of the government cabinet of Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Presidential Special Staff Coordinator Ari Dwipayana revealed that many stories have emerged about President Jokowi's involvement in the next government cabinet. Ari said the appointment of ministers for the next government cabinet would be the sole prerogative of the president-elect. “The appointment of ministers for the next cabinet will be entirely the prerogative of the president-elect after his inauguration on October 20, 2024,” he told reporters on Monday (25/3/2024). Ari then said Jokowi is focused on delivering the government and development agenda until his term ends on October 20, 2024. Previously, rumors were circulating that President Jokowi had also instructed a number of names to be included in the list of ministers in the next government. As is known, Jokowi will retire in October 2024. Referring to the results of the recapitulation of the national counting results by the General Election Commission (KPU), the couple 02 Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka became the chosen couple for the 2024 presidential and vice-presidential (Pilpres) elections. Prabowo-Gibran's vote share was the largest, reaching 58%. The composition of Jokowi's government cabinet, based on political parties and supporters of the 02 couple, is also known to be inconsistent. The parties supporting 02 that also have seats in Jokowi's current cabinet are Golkar, Gerindra, Democrat, PAN and PBB. Check out other news and articles at Google News And WA channel

