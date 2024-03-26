PTI pursues legal action against Rana Sanaullah over death threats against Imran Khan





The PTI's Karachi chapter leadership contacted Sir Syed City Police Station to file a first information report (FIR) against Rana Sanaullah, a senior leader of the ruling PML-N, alleging that he had made “death threats” against former Prime Minister Imran. Khan.

In recent interviews with local television channels, Sanaullah, who previously held a senior security position in the PML-N government, reportedly called Khan's political presence a “problem.” The PTI interprets these remarks as a call for the assassination of Khan. Sanaullah, however, clarified that he was discussing Khan's “political existence” and that he had not threatened his life.

According to a PTI spokesperson, Tehmas Ali, vice-president of PTI's Karachi chapter, submitted an application to Sir Syed police station seeking an FIR against Sanaullah for alleged death threats against Khan during an appearance on the television.

However, police officials said they could not accept the request as the matter did not fall within their jurisdiction, directing PTI leaders to pursue the matter through appropriate channels.

In response, PTI leader Raoof Hasan announced at a press conference in Islamabad that his party's central committee had decided to initiate legal action against PML-N leaders Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb, for threatening the former Prime Minister. Despite an initial attempt to file a complaint against Sanaullah, Hasan claimed the police refused to register him.

He further said that they would contact all relevant police stations to lodge complaints and approach the courts if necessary, expressing frustration over the slow pace of legal proceedings against Khan. Furthermore, he called on the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court to distance himself from cases involving the PTI founder, citing concerns over impartiality.

