Ruth Davidson, Jess Phillips and Beth Rigby lift the veil on electoral dysfunction

Besides being an all-female line-up, how do you hope to stand out in a fairly crowded political podcast market?

JESS PHILLIPS: I think that of all the podcasters, I am the only one who is an elected politician, and yet, [with] the ability to be like, it was none of that, I was in the room and it was really boring, I was playing Candy Crush on my phone and you made it look like it was Long Night Knives! Or to get a real sense of exactly what people are feeling. This week, it would be the politicians who turn to the Reformists, or the quarrel against racism which seems to erupt; It's all well and good to see things from a certain point of view, but being there and seeing the people involved, I think, makes a huge difference.

RUTH DAVIDSON: A lot of podcasts seem very Westminster-centric, and Jess and I really try to be where we're from. If you cut Jess in half it would say Birmingham like rock. I'm very Scottish, so it's not just that our accents are from outside the Westminster bubble, our experiences are and we go to London to do a job. We have lives outside of what we do and I think that gives us perspective.

JP: I think the political aspect that is actually about the people, not Westminster, is often missing. No one in the country is unhappy about the national insurance cut, they haven't noticed it and they don't care. [Our podcast] is a connection with real people.

So, being an all-female line-up doesn't matter?

DR: They happened to be women. Neither Jess nor I, in our political lives, have negotiated on the fact that we are women, we have simply done our jobs to the best of our abilities, so as to be our authentic selves, and it turns out that sometimes our authentic self is a little more authentic than some expected!

Jess, you are a sitting Labor MP, and Ruth, you are a Conservative peer in the House of Lords. How honest can you be with your audience if you need to be seen toeing the party line?

JP: Listeners will hear direct lines repeated by parrot. Right now, you have to feel the ministers and shadow ministers who come out and say a line in the morning, and at the end of the day it's no longer the line, as if viewers can't tell what's going on. happens. But if you're honest and you say, I'm not going to repeat the party line, but I will defend it because name it for what it is, and people will tolerate it. But you also have to show the listener that you're willing to criticize your own side, and Ruth and I did that.

DR: I have been criticized in my own party for being too critical of Boris Johnson and despairing of Liz Truss. Actually with Rishi [Sunak], I have enormous sympathy for the work he is trying to do; he is a serious man who works hard and does his best. But that doesn't mean I can't say how… this man has a thing for politics. The politics of politics, like that, is not his strong suit!

JP: We play ball, not man, so I'll sit back and say: What the fuck? on Rwanda or whatever is in the news that week. I'm obviously going to criticize the Conservative Party, but I'm not being mean about it, because in reality, people don't like meanness.

What is your role, Beth? As a political editor for a national channel, do you need to be more neutral?

BETH RIGBY: I'm not going to give my own personal political opinions, but I can be a little more myself. [than on TV]. I can show a little more of my personality, I can have fun, because it's fun to be with them.

When you've been doing political journalism as long as I have, you're used to trying to see all sides of a story or debate. I'm more interested in what Jess and Ruth think. I don't think what I'm thinking at that moment is relevant. I am not the practitioner, I am the channel.

There were some issues around Trump last week and, you know, I had to make sure that if something was said, I provided the counterpoint. They are like the Arsenal strikers and I am like the referee.

DR: Beth, you are just betraying the women who love football out there because they are not referees in football, they are referees!

JP: Because she's Sky's political editor, it's harder for her than it is for me, whereas every other interaction I've had with Beth Rigby, it was definitely harder for me than it was for her.

With the friendly, relaxed environment of a podcast, a politician might well think it promises an easier ride than a live radio slot on, say, the Today programme. Do podcasts mean the end of the big combative political talk?

JP: Well, they'll have to improve because I actually think podcasts were born because of the death of brilliant political interviews. I don't think that's the thing that killed them.

What's different about appearing on a podcast?

JP: When I resigned from the Labor front, I could have been on every show every minute of every day, but I didn't want someone cutting me off and basically saying I was pissed, but no hard feelings. I just didn't think something so simple could be conveyed without a little nuance, so the only outlet I accepted was The News Agents. I went on The News Agents because it was a podcast where I thought we would have a real conversation and the space for politics would be more complicated. I have to tell the truth about what happened, and I think it's missing [from political news interviews]. I think the political podcast space is where interest and intrigue really flies.

DR: I blame Peter Mandelson. Because of the way information management happened under New Labor, because of how effective it was and because we hadn't seen anything like it before, you actually saw facsimiles of it almost pale from everyone who has come since, this idea that you have to land one line, and that's it. And the rise of social media has reinforced the idea that you have to say something very short, precise, in black and white, and that in reality most people live their lives in a series of shades of gray. What podcasts do is offer that analysis, that nuance that you don't get in newscasts.

You all reveal a lot of discussion about topics other than politics, including your family life. Are you happy to share?

JP: I'm happier about it than my family, although oddly enough they don't mind when I'm on the podcast. I can't separate my political life from my personal life, especially when the type of politics I'm involved in is so rooted in the family I come from and the experiences we've had.

DR: My partner Gemma and I have sort of guiding rules, so that I know that if I operate according to them, everything is always okay. About six and a half years ago, both of my parents were diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease within six months. This is real experience that I can bring to the table. I talked about my clinical depression, I talked about being a gay mother, I talked about a lot of different things because it's part of who I am and who you are, that defines your politics.

BR: I'm pretty open about my life. I don't think about it too much, I think the days when broadcasters were very detached and almost broadcast from their ivory towers, that's just not who I am. I love talking about my kids, but I kind of keep them out of the way, especially, you know, my son doesn't want his mom to publicly talk about him on a podcast, it's so embarrassing.

You clearly have a lot of respect for each other. But if your friendship is apparent in your podcast discussions, could that give the feeling of an elite who are all in this together and not serving the electorate?

JP: There is undoubtedly a danger of camaraderie, but fundamentally I want the truth to be told, and it is true that we are friends with each other at Westminster, and in fact I am never more popular than when I say this to the public. Actually, I'm not worried about the boyfriend. This is, I would say, a political orientation adopted by commentators and not by the public. I think they'd rather we just try to get along and work things out. I think it's different if you're a bit posh; the camaraderie among the posh is intolerable; I find this intolerable.

DR: The secret is that almost every elected politician has at least one friend from a different party who is a close friend, and sometimes much closer than people in their own camp, because it's such a strange job and you have to be able to express yourself and explain. , but do it in a way that won't come back to your whip. You have to be able to let off steam, and you can almost only do that with someone from another party.

Likewise, could you be criticized, Beth, for being too friendly with the people your role requires you to keep at arm's length?

BR: One person said: When did journalists really become friends with politicians, are you there to hold them accountable? so I thought about it. We are in a world where people are turning away from politics and where politics really matters. I can be a badass as a political editor some days, but that doesn't mean I can't also go talk with Jess and Ruth and talk about politics in a slightly different way, like I might talk about it with my friends.

JP: The truth is that politicians are friendly to journalists. I had dinner in a social situation with a journalist who put me on fire the very next day.

A few quick questions for you all…

Are these elections in May or in the fall?

JP: I literally change from hour to hour, but I'm back in May now.

DR: I still think it will be more in the fall.

BR: I think it will be more like fall.

And what prospects do you see for the survival of the Conservative Party? In the elections and beyond?

DR: I have to say that as the oldest democratic political party in the Western world, I think it is possible that they will survive! I think the parliamentary benches will be a little different

JD: Will they win? So the answer is no, there is no chance that the conservatives will win, but yes… reform rather than mass extinction!

